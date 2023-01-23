Sanjay Felicitated with 2023 Georgia Titan 100 for 2nd year in a Row

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO, MSys Technologies, as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over USD 36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honoured at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Sanjay Sehgal is the Chairman, Founder and CEO of MSys Technologies, a leading software product engineering and digital transformation services firm with offices in the USA, India, and Vietnam. Sanjay dons several hats - a Technology Entrepreneur, Global Businessman, Startup Advisor, Keynote Speaker, Philanthropist, humanitarian, meditation instructor, and a self-development enthusiast who has taught meditation techniques to thousands of people for the greater good.

"I am truly honored and delighted to be recognized as 2023 Georgia Titan 100 for 2nd year in a row," exults Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MSys Technologies. "The Titan 100 program enables connection and learning from other visionary executives. It is the perfect platform to share my accrued business wisdom derived from my Serial Entrepreneurship. And further enable the CEO peer group community to serve as an inspiration to the region's entrepreneurs and business community."

Sanjay Sehgal will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 27th,2023 at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city's most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

