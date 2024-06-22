Sanjaya Mariwala Takes Over as President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Sanjaya Mariwala, has taken over as the new President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC). He succeeds Samir Somaiya, who has completed his tenure.

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Mariwala brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role. He is the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, with a controlling shareholding of TA Associates. OmniActive is one of the leading nutraceutical ingredients manufacturing companies globally. He has made significant contributions in several industries through management and board roles. Bombay Oil Industries Ltd, Kancor Ingredients, Auto Hangar, and VKL Spices, are some of them.

Mariwala is also the Founder President of the Association of Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India (AHNMI) and a member of the Nutraceutical Task Force of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) - Government of India. His past leadership roles include Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Kerala, President of the Indian Pepper and Spice Trading Association, and the All India Spices Exporters Forum, among others.

In his inaugural address as the President of IMC, Sanjaya Mariwala said, "India is on a path to become the 3rd largest economy globally with a focus on 'Viksit Bharat' agenda. And we at IMC intend to play an active role in building this 'New India', by furthering manufacturing, sustainable enterprises, investments in agriculture, expanding the services sector, and all this led by strong digital capabilities. Our efforts will be channelled through various programs such as Bharat Calling, sustainability conferences and exhibitions, and reforms in banking and economy."

He further added, "I am excited to take on the mantle of leading IMC through this exciting phase of growth and in the journey towards 'Amrit Kaal' for India. In support, the theme for the year will be Awakening-Advocacy-Awareness-Alignment-Action."

The IMC looks forward to a new era of growth and development under Mariwala's visionary leadership, dedicated to fostering economic advancement and sustainable development in India.

