Sanjo Educational Consultancy Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence

New Delhi (India), June 7: Sanjo Educational Consultancy, a renowned name in the field of educational guidance and admissions, is proudly celebrating its 15th anniversary. For more than ten years and a half, this consulting company has been guiding over 10,000 students successfully into top-ranked universities globally.

Since 2008, Sanjo Educational Consultancy has become known for its commitment to student success. The consultancy provides a variety of detailed services, from career counseling to course selection, as well as university application assistance. Their holistic approach guarantees that each student receives highly customized attention towards meeting their personal goals and aspirations.

In addition to these services, Sanjo Educational Consultancy has been thoroughly providing career guidance, admission guidance, registration assistance, and other niche services. Their main forte lies in the fields of BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery). They focus extensively on these courses by offering specialized guidance tailored to the unique requirements of medical and dental school applications. This includes detailed support in preparing for entrance exams, selecting the right institutions, and navigating the intricate admission processes. Sanjo’s expertise in BDS and MBBS ensures that students receive the most relevant and up-to-date advice, maximizing their chances of success in these competitive fields.

“Our aim has forever remained to render students with necessary resources and knowledge they need to achieve academic dreams.”

The business's CEO Mr Rony Thomas stated.

The consultancy addresses the overwhelming array of choices facing students today by carefully analyzing and selecting courses based on individual aspirations and future job prospects. This meticulous approach reduces potential errors and enhances the chances of a successful career.

In the post-COVID era, Sanjo has adapted to emerging trends, noting increased job opportunities in the medical field abroad and expanding opportunities in IT and management sectors within India. To alleviate financial concerns, the consultancy assists students in selecting cost-effective courses and institutions, securing educational loans, and offering flexible payment options.

“Reaching 15 years milestone and also impacting more than ten thousand students is an evidence of our dedication and the trust that students including their families have in us.”

Sanjo Educational Consultancy guarantees enrolling students in schools having world-class infrastructures, amenities, and 100% campus placement. Mr. Rony Thomas is firmly convinced that comprehending someone's ability is a fundamental way to unlocking their best results, and Sanjo is devoted to helping students and their parents all the way in the process of education.

In the future, Sanjo Educational Consultancy will remain committed to these core values of excellence, integrity and student centric service as it expands its horizons through more academic opportunities meant for increased number of young people.

