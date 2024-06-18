Sankara Eye Foundation, India Unveils First-of-its Kind Innovation Lab for Eye Care in the Country

PNN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18: Sankara Eye Foundation, India has launched the country's first-of-its-kind Innovation Lab supported by G.D. Naidu Charities, focused on advancing eye care through cutting-edge research, development, and training. This center aims to deliver high-quality eye care solutions to underserved populations in India, reaching the most remote rural villages with innovative approaches to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

The centre was inaugurated by G.D. Gopal, Chairman of G.D. Naidu Charities in the presence of Dr S.V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman Sankara Eye Foundation, India, Dr R. V. Ramani, Founder- Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, India, Bhaskar Bhat, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited and Trustees & Well Wishers of Sankara Eye Foundation, India.

Guest of Honor G.D. Gopal, Chairman, G.D. Naidu Charities said "I am very excited to be a part of this initiative of Sankara Eye Hospital. There is some fantastic work done and it's great to learn that this is one of its kind unique innovation centres in India and will go on to bring many innovations and establish India in the International Ophthalmology trade section. I wish all the best for the institution."

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadeesh Kumar Reddy, Technical Director & Head of Innovation Lab, Sankara Eye Foundation, India stated, "Our Center for Innovation stands as a testament to our steadfast dedication to enhancing eye care for everyone. Through a focus on research and development, we strive to bridge healthcare gaps and deliver life-changing solutions to rural and underserved communities in India."

"The Research and Development Center will focus on four key domains: the design and development of new devices, digital eye care through AI-enhanced electronic medical records, clinical trials, and comprehensive training programs. This initiative aims to revolutionize eye care by developing advanced digital record systems and AI technologies to improve efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility".

"Innovation is at the heart of our efforts. By integrating AI and digital health records into eye care, we are not only enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes but also ensuring that even the most remote communities receive the highest quality of eye care."

"The center will also conduct clinical trials approved by CDSCO/DCGI for regulatory compliance, with a dedicated team of clinical research coordinators ensuring adherence to standards. Training programs will feature hands-on sessions, simulation exercises, and virtual reality modules to enhance practical skills for Postgraduate Trainees, Fellows, and Practicing Eye Surgeons." Dr Jagadeesh Kumar Reddy, Technical Director of Sankara Eye Hospital quoted.

Key research areas include the development of new diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, intraocular devices, telemedicine solutions, spectacles, and assistive technologies. The center will explore AI algorithms for medical imaging analysis, improving the detection and classification of common eye conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. Additionally, AI will be utilized to create personalized treatment plans based on patient data and predictive analytics.

The Innovation Lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including, simulation laboratories, surgical training suites, and a tele-ophthalmology training area. By fostering collaborations with international institutions and industry leaders, the research lab aims to promote global best practices in eye care in our country.

Sankara Eye Foundation India is a Not-for-Profit organisation committed to providing quality eye care services to the poor and marginalised sections of society. Started as a small primary health care centre in the year 1977 by Dr R.V. Ramani and Dr Radha Ramani, today Sankara is one of the largest and fastest growing social enterprises managing 13 super specialty eye care hospitals located across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Our Network Hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to perform advanced eye surgeries. Sankara Eye Foundation India is a protagonist of the National Eye Health Care Movement in India, continuously transforming the eye care delivery structure through various Eye Care Initiatives across age groups, cutting-edge technology, scientific approach, innovation, research & training.

