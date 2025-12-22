Sanpal Foundation Brings ‘With Warmth’ Winter Relief to Families Battling the Cold Across North India

New Delhi [India], December 22:As winter tightened its grip across North India, hundreds of families faced the cold with little protection—thin clothing, limited shelter, and scarce food.

Winter Relief Initiative: ‘With Warmth'

In response, Sanpal Foundation rolled out its winter relief initiative, ‘With Warmth', offering comfort, dignity, and care to communities most vulnerable during the season.

Scale and Reach of the Initiative

The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Robin Hood Army (RHA) for on-ground support, reached over 400 families across Chilla (Delhi), Mahisa (Ahmedabad), and New Chandigarh, distributing more than 1,000 winter relief kits during peak cold conditions.

Relief Kits and Support Provided

Each kit was thoughtfully put together to meet both immediate and everyday needs. Families received blankets and warm caps to protect against the cold, along with essential food supplies such as rice, cooking oil, and food grains, helping ease the burden of winter for households already stretched thin.

Focus on Vulnerable Communities

The drive focused especially on elderly individuals, children, and families with limited access to shelter, for whom winter poses serious health risks. For many recipients, the kits meant more than physical warmth—they brought reassurance that someone cared.

Execution and Partnerships

Sanpal Foundation led the initiative from start to finish, handling planning, funding, and execution. Robin Hood Army supported the effort by helping identify locations and facilitating distribution through its volunteer network. Together, volunteers ensured that aid reached families quickly and respectfully.

On-Ground Impact

On the ground, the impact was immediate and deeply human. Volunteers were met with quiet smiles, folded hands, and moments of visible relief—an elderly man wrapping himself in a blanket, a child holding a warm cap close, families expressing gratitude without many words.

Leadership Perspective

Sharing his thoughts, Satish Sanpal, Founder of Sanpal Foundation and ANAX Holding, said,

“Entrepreneurship and success mean very little if they don't translate into responsibility toward society. I believe we owe it to our communities to step in when people are struggling, not just with words, but with action.”

He added, “Giving back is not an obligation; it's a privilege. Through Sanpal Foundation, we want to stand beside those who often go unseen and unheard, and remind them that they matter.”

Ongoing Commitment

‘With Warmth' reflects Sanpal Foundation's ongoing commitment to responding to real, seasonal challenges faced by underserved communities. The foundation continues to work toward meaningful, need-based interventions that prioritise dignity, empathy, and long-term impact.

Future Collaborations

Sanpal Foundation welcomes future collaborations with individuals, corporates, and organisations aligned with its mission to create a more caring and resilient society—one initiative, and one life, at a time.

