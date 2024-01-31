Sanskrit Singer Madhvi Madhukar's "Madhuram Vrind" Band Performed in Ayodhya and Orchha During Consecration Ceremony Of Lord Ram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: On the eve of Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha "consecration" ceremony many famous singers performed in Ayodhya. This Amrit Mahotsav ceremony started on 14 January and continued till 22 January.

All popular media news channels covered this program. The program was held in Amrit Mandapam, parikrama Marg, Ayodhya. The cultural program and consecration rituals in Ayodhya sanctified the environment and the ambience became heavenly and celestial. Every Sanatani was jubilant and was filled with deep emotion for lord Rama.

Malini Awasthi performed on 14 January, which was coincidently Padma Vibhushan Shri Rambhadracharya 75th birthday. Anoop Jalota performed on 20 January. Hema Malini performed on 17 January. Hema Malini performed dance on Ramayan theme with her troupe. Zubin Nautiyal sung his famous Lord Rama song on 20th. Madhvi Madhukar Jha performed with her Sanskrit band "Madhuram Vrind". She sung Stotras, and Ramcharitmanas songs there. Kumar Vishwas displayed his oratory skill and shared his deep wisdom of Lord Rama story to gatherings. Manoj Tiwary, Ravi kishan and Niruah also performed. Padmshri Sunil Jogi also performed. Manoj Muntishir also performed after Madhvi Madhukar's performance on 19th January. Padm Shri Nalini Kamini also performed her dance on 18th January. Bhajan samrat Kanhiya Mittal performed on 18th January. Kailash Kher also performed on 21 January. Kailash Kher electrified the whole ambience with his devotional hindi songs.

The galaxy of singers performed during this time period made atmosphere electrifying and divine. Apart from this, Madhvi Madhukar, Kanhiya Mittal, Malini Awasthi also went LIVE from different channel. On 18 January, 4 PM "Madhuram Vrind" went live from boat cruising on Saru river from ABP News. On 19th January "Madhuram Vrind "went live from News 24, at 11 am from Ram ki Paudi. Kanhaiya Mittal went LIVE from News 24, ABP and other channels too from Ram ki Paudi. Malini Awasthi went Live from Doordarshan.

Sanskrit Singer Madhvi Madhukar's Madhuram Vrind is being invited by foreign organisations to perform abroad too. It's heartening to see, Madhuram Vrind getting warm response across the globe. Sanskrit Band "Madhuram Vrind" known as world first Sanskrit Band, founded by Madhvi Madhukar and her husband in 2018. The co singer and music director of the band is Piyush jha and Nikhil Bisht. When she started the journey, she never knew that she will get this warm response for Sanskrit song or Stotra. Today more than 1 crore people listen her every month on YouTube. In America alone more than 2.5 lakh listen her monthly. The largest number of listeners are from India, Nepal and then America. Her Stotra often is broadcasted in Doordarshan National, DD News, Doordarshan state channel and Radios. Madhuram Vrind band now gets invitation to perform in many state governments and central government too. This Sanskrit band have performed in many universities among youth. The objective is to connect youth to Dev Bhasa Sanskrit and enlightened them about our rich culture, tradition, ancient folklore, mythology, and heritage, through stotras.

Madhvi Madhukar Performing in Orchha Raja Ram Mandir infront of CM Mohan Yadav, Ex-CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan and other Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh government too celebrated Pran Pratishtha ceremony with much agog and fanfare. Madhya Pradesh government Invited famous Sanskrit Singer Madhvi Madhukar's Madhuram Vrind to perform on this sacred day in Raja Ram Mandir, Orchha. The Performance started from 11 Am and lasted till 1 Pm. Vedic chants were also chanted in the meantime. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh's popular Ex CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan, and other ministers of Madhya Pradesh were present to listen Madhvi Madhukar's Stotras. Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan sung many bhajan with Madhvi. The gathering got hooked and glued to melodious and devotional voice of Madhvi Madhukar and her Sanskrit band "Madhuram Vrind".

