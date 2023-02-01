'Sanskriti Pavilion' - The Most Spectacular Pavilion at Bharat Parv 2023

The six-day mega-event Bharat Parv 2023, held as part of the Republic Day celebrations in India, finally came to an end at the Red Fort in Delhi. The event was a grand display of India's cultural diversity and rich heritage. It showcased a variety of art forms, performances, and the Republic Day Parade tableaux from all over the country.

The Ministry of Culture and Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) put on a show-stopping pavilion at Bharat Parv for visitors, with thousands of people flocking to it every day. The creative and balanced use of technology in this pavilion made it stand out from the rest. The pavilion showcased how technology can be used to bring together art, culture, and history with modern-day innovations.

At the creative corner, visitors were able to paint and create artwork using art tools, while at the selfie point, they could take pictures of themselves surrounded by hundreds of photographs. The combination of art, culture, and technology made this pavilion an unforgettable experience for all those who visited it. The Live Talk Show "Amrit Ratna - Success Stories of CCRT under DDR Project" was also broadcasted daily to recognize and celebrate the unsung heroes by inviting them and their family members.

The makers of this pavilion have gone above and beyond to make sure that everyone who visits has an unforgettable experience. From the design of the structure to the interactive exhibits, they must have put in countless hours to ensure that it is an enjoyable experience for all.

Visitors were enthralled by the variety of activities available at the pavilion, and it was no surprise that it attracted the highest footfall among all other attractions at the Bharat Parv.

