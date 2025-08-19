SapnoKaBharat2047.com Launched by Nitesh Raj on 79th Independence Day - A Neutral Platform to Shape the Vision of a Developed India by 2047

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: On the historic occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, visionary business consultant and author Nitesh Raj announced the launch of SapnoKaBharat2047.com, an initiative dedicated to charting the journey towards making Bharat a highly developed nation by the centenary of independence in 2047.

The platform will serve as a neutral, non-political space for like-minded individuals, experts, and thought leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on the policies, achievements, and challenges that will define India's growth trajectory over the next 22 years. It stands firmly neither pro nor anti to any political party, focusing solely on nation-building through informed dialogue and constructive ideas.

First Podcast Episode with Dr. Vijay Agrawal

The inaugural podcast features Dr. Vijay Agrawal, former Secretary to the President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, and a celebrated author of renowned works such as Sada Safal Hanuman, Geeta ka Gyan, and Samay Aapki Muthi Mein. Sada Safal Hanuman has received international acclaim, and Samay Aapki Muthi Mein was praised by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam as "truly useful for youth, elders, and especially students and professionals for time management," highlighting its exceptional "Time for Daily Life" chapter.

In the episode, Dr. Agrawal shares insights on the economic, social, and cultural steps India must take to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Inspiration

Nitesh Raj draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita and Swami Vivekananda's vision, particularly his iconic speech delivered on September 11, 1893, which continues to resonate with the idea of a strong, united, and progressive India.

Speaking at the launch, Nitesh Raj said:

"SapnoKaBharat2047.com is about creating a space where facts and awareness take center stage, without bias. We aim to inspire, inform, and unite people who believe in India's potential to be a global leader by 2047."

The platform will feature podcasts, articles, discussions, and collaborative initiatives, bringing together diverse perspectives from across sectors including economy, business, education, technology, social development, and cultural heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor