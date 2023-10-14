Sapphire Shines Bright on their Crystal Jubilee: Unveils New Logo, Igniting Infinite Possibilities

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 14: Sapphire Human Solutions, a prominent player in the executive search and talent management sector, proudly celebrated its 15th anniversary on October 10th by unveiling a revitalised brand identity that underscores its mission.

Over the years, Sapphire has achieved remarkable success, placing over 1100 CXOs in prestigious roles across various industries. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to fostering a community of more than 300 CXO-level executives have solidified their position as leaders in the realm of executive talent management.

On occasion of their "Crystal Jubilee," Sapphire has chosen to express their profound belief in the boundless capabilities of humans. The newly unveiled logo embodies this philosophy with the incorporation of the infinity symbol, symbolising infinite potential of humans, and a reimagined "I" and "R," which artistically depicts a person therefore signifying the limitless capabilities of individuals.

"The new logo signifies infinite human potential, and Sapphire is all about unlocking and nurturing that potential," stated Ankit Bansal, CEO of Sapphire Human Solutions. "Our foundation day is a celebration of the journey we've undertaken to empower individuals and organisations alike. We believe that every individual possesses an infinite well of potential, and our role is to help them realise it."

Sapphire's commitment to excellence, integrity, and their passion for fostering growth in both individuals and organisations is beautifully encapsulated through this new logo. It signifies not only a new visual identity but a lasting reaffirmation of their core values.

As Sapphire Human Solutions continues to thrive and evolve in the HR field, their new brand logo serves as a powerful symbol of their unwavering dedication to serving humankind.

