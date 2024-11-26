Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon (Edition 6)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: The 6th Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon is all set to take place on Sunday, 1st December 2024, bringing together thousands of participants, supporters, and change makers to champion the causes of cancer awareness, environmental sustainability, and women's safety. Organized by the Rizvi Group's Help Yourself Foundation, an Initiative by Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and Rizvi Akhtar Hasan this year's Marathon is set to be more impactful than ever, introducing ground breaking initiatives to create lasting change.

Marathon Highlights The marathon will feature runners across multiple categories, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers, all united by the shared mission of promoting health, environmental consciousness, and social justice. This year's theme, "Go Green, Plastic-Free," aligns with the global call for sustainability, urging participants and attendees to minimize waste and embrace eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the event will spotlight women's safety and empowerment, a cause that resonates deeply with the community.

Special awareness campaigns will run parallel to the marathon to educate participants and the public on this critical issue. Launch of the Official Marathon App and Emergency Card One of the standout features of this year's event is the launch of the Rumi Care, an innovative mobile app designed to enhance the marathon experience while prioritizing participant safety. The app offers: Real-time race tracking, Emergency Card, Sustainability progress, Instant event update etc. Adv. (Mrs) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi says "This app is a game-changer for community events. It not only improves participant experience but also reinforces our commitment to safety and sustainability. We're proud to lead by example and integrate technology for a better tomorrow."

On Sunday, 1st December 2024 at Time: Spot Registration starts at 04:30 AM; Flag-off at 05:30 AM - starts at MMRDA, G8 Ground, BKC, Mumbai

With Special Guests: This year, the 6th Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon is honoured to have the presence of esteemed personalities who bring immense value to this noble cause: Actor Arbaaz Khan and Swara Bhaskar as the Face of the Event, amplifying the message of hope and awareness. Akshay Khot, renowned Olympic athlete, as the Event Ambassador, symbolizing strength, endurance, and inspiration. Political dignitaries and Consul Generals from various countries showcasing global solidarity in the fight against cancer and the promotion of sustainability. Influencers, medical professionals, doctors, and cancer survivors who stand as beacons of resilience and hope for the community.

As always, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, ensuring that people across the globe can participate virtually and support this impactful initiative. The day will begin with a vibrant warm-up session, followed by the flag-off ceremony led by The Chief Guest and Guests of Honour. Throughout the day, participants will experience exciting activities, including live performances, awareness campaigns, and a grand awards ceremony. Join the Movement The 6th Saquib Rizvi Cancer Memorial Marathon invites everyone to participate and support these vital causes. Whether running, volunteering, or cheering from the side-lines, every individual's contribution counts. The event encourages attendees to download the Rumicare App and activate their Emergency Card for a seamless and safe experience.

About the Saquib Rizvi Cancer Memorial Marathon The Saquib Rizvi Cancer Memorial Marathon has been a cornerstone event in raising awareness for cancer research, environmental sustainability, and social justice. Now in its sixth year, the marathon continues to inspire change by uniting the community for a healthier, more equitable future. For more information or to register, visit https://helpyourselffoundation.in/ https://rizvimumbaimarathon.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor