SAR Televenture Ltd Reports Record-Breaking H1 FY26 Performance; EBITDA Jumps 176.36% with 475 bps Margin Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Sar Televenture Ltd (NSE - SME: SARTELE), a leading provider of integrated telecom infrastructure solutions, including 4G/5G tower deployment, high-performance fiber networks, and end-to-end digital connectivity for residential and commercial developments, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), reporting a healthy performance supported by steady operational progress and strong visibility on future growth opportunities.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Rahul Sahdev, Managing Director, said:

"We reported a solid performance in H1 FY26, profitability improving across all parameters. EBITDA grew 176.36%, and PAT strengthened 126.78% YoY, supported by better operating leverage and stronger execution. Margins improved further, with EBITDA margin expanding by 475 bps to 18.82% and PAT margin rising to 15%, reflecting continued efficiency gains.

We continued to strengthen our infrastructure footprint with the completion of 1,200 4G/5G telecom towers and 75,000 additional home passes during H1 FY26. With MSAs executed with three major telecom operators, our tower assets are now fully positioned for the tower-sharing model, enabling higher recurring revenue with minimal incremental capex. We also received 60 additional 4G/5G tower sites from Vodafone, further adding to our upcoming rollout pipeline.

Our strategic expansion received a strong push with the proposed acquisition of 100% stakes in Blue Lotus Support Services and Whitefield Communications for a total consideration of ₹800 crore. This milestone transaction is likely to enhances our capabilities in fiber deployment, and managed network services. The combined entity shall add approximately 4.5 lakh retail customers, taking our total customer base to nearly 8.5 lakh, and deepens our presence across high-growth southern markets including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. With Fusionnet Web Services already strengthening our presence in North India, SAR Televenture now achieves a pan-India footprint.

The broader industry outlook remains favourable. BSNL's plan to deploy 112,000 4G/5G towers presents a significant opportunity for expansion and deeper penetration across regions. This, combined with increasing data consumption, network densification, and rising adoption of 5G services, provides strong visibility for sustained infrastructure demand.

"We expect the second half of FY26 to witness accelerated infrastructure deployment, higher tenancy ratios, and improved utilization of our existing tower base. The integration of Blue Lotus and Whitefield is expected to deliver meaningful synergies through shared infrastructure, optimized logistics, and unified systems, driving operational efficiency and service excellence. As data consumption grows and operators expand 4G and 5G networks, we are well-positioned to capture incremental opportunities with strong operating leverage and predictable cash flows. Our focus remains on building a scalable, efficient, and high-yield infrastructure platform that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Sar Televenture Limited

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited is a fast-growing integrated network solutions provider building next-generation digital and telecom infrastructure across India. As an IP-I registered company with the DoT, it delivers 4G/5G tower deployment, FTTH and OFC networks, enterprise connectivity, and broadband solutions.

Backed by strong partnerships with leading real estate developers and major telecom operators, the company also provides smart connectivity solutions including IoT systems, home automation, access control, CCTV, and energy management. Its UAE subsidiary adds capabilities in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply, reinforcing its expanding global reach.

With robust execution and diversified capabilities, SAR Televenture is advancing India's digital transformation with reliable, future-ready infrastructure. In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹349.93 crore, an EBITDA of ₹55.39 crore with a margin of 15.83%, and a PAT of ₹46.90 crore, reflecting a strong net margin of 13.40%.

