SAR Televenture Postpones Board Meeting Amidst Stellar H1 FY26 Financial Performance, Demonstrating Robust Revenue and Profitability Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: SAR Televenture Limited has announced a postponement of its Board Meeting, originally slated for November 28, 2025, to December 5, 2025, due to the unavailability of several directors. The meeting’s primary agenda includes consideration of a proposal for the further issuance of fresh equity shares on a preferential basis. This rescheduling comes as the company has reported exceptional financial results for the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26). Revenue from Operations more than doubled, surging by 106.60 percent year-over-year to Rs 241.76 crore, a significant increase from Rs 117.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This impressive top-line growth was propelled by steady operational advancements in its digital connectivity projects.

The company’s profitability also witnessed substantial growth, with EBITDA soaring by 176.36 percent to Rs 45.49 crore, up from Rs 16.46 crore in H1 FY25. This surge in profitability was driven by significant operational leverage and enhanced efficiency. Critically, SAR Televenture achieved a remarkable expansion in its margins, with the EBITDA Margin improving by 475 basis points to 18.82 percent, a notable rise from 14.07 percent, showcasing the company’s effective cost management and efficient scaling of its integrated infrastructure services. These strong operational achievements directly translated into improved bottom-line metrics, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) increasing by 148.58 percent and Profit After Tax (PAT) growing by 126.78 percent to Rs 36.26 crore. Consequently, the Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) saw a substantial rise of 72.16 percent, reaching Rs 7.42 per share from Rs 4.31.

SAR Televenture’s record-breaking H1 FY26 results highlight its strong execution capabilities and its prominent market position within India’s rapidly expanding telecom and digital infrastructure sector. The company’s stock has shown positive momentum, trading at approximately 30 percent above its 52-week low of Rs 162 per share, with a current market capitalization exceeding Rs 900 crore.

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited is a fast-growing, integrated network solutions provider and an IP-I registered company with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The company is dedicated to building next-generation digital and telecom infrastructure across India, offering services such as 4G/5G tower deployment, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) networks, enterprise connectivity, and broadband solutions, complemented by smart connectivity offerings like IoT and home automation. Supported by robust partnerships with leading Real Estate developers and major telecom operators, SAR Televenture is also expanding its global reach through a UAE subsidiary focused on fiber cable laying and network equipment supply, contributing significantly to India’s digital transformation with its future-ready infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor