Sara Ali Khan’s intriguing mystery-thriller Gaslight will have its World TV Premiere on Star Gold 2 on August 13th, 1 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Star Gold 2 is thrilled to announce the mystery-thriller, ‘’Gaslight,’’ starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie follows the tale of a young girl from a royal family who comes home only to notice something odd about the place she grew up in. With her father purportedly away, as relayed by her stepmother, she finds herself immersed in a web of questions with elusive answers. Will she unravel the truth concealed behind her suspicions, or will she become ensnared within the dazzling corridors of this opulent palace? Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on this enthralling cinematic journey as “Gaslight” premieres exclusively on Star Gold 2 on August 13th at 1 pm.

Speaking about the World TV Premiere, Sara Ali Khan said, “This is the first time that I have worked in a mystery genre, and as an actor that’s always been hungry for versatility, it was great to do something so different. From being on a wheelchair to portraying a character that isn’t necessarily loud or bubbly, it was truly a new experience. I had a real blast sharing screen space with Vikrant and Chitra, ma’am. I am very excited that the entire country will get to watch the World TV Premiere of Gaslight on Star Gold 2 on 13th August at 1 pm and get to decode the identity of the mystery killer in this engaging thriller.”

Chitrangada Singh, who plays Sara’s stepmom in the film, said about her gaslighting and role, “While I have never gaslit anyone in real life, my character needed me to be craftier than what I have previously experienced.” About her role, she added, “With this film, I was very excited with my role and discovered a new method of acting for myself. Gaslight has a tight script, with many twists, turns, and layers in the film that keep the audience hooked. I am looking forward to the World TV Premiere of Gaslight on Star Gold 2 on 13th August at 1 pm.

Vikrant Massey, on his role and working with Sara Ali Khan, said, “This is one film I am proud of and would list it in my top five films. It’s a classic who-done-it but also a very engaging film filled with suspense. It builds well and grips the audience right till the end. The story and writing are top-notch. I am sure everyone will enjoy Gaslight with their families as it premieres on Star Gold 2 on 13th August at 1 pm.”

