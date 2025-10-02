Saraf Furniture Diwali Sale - The Biggest Sale of the Year with Up to 60% Off

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: Saraf Furniture is excited to announce its Biggest Sale of the Year - the Diwali Sale, offering discounts of up to 60% across its wide range of solid sheesham wood furniture and home decor. The festive sale is now live on the Saraf Furniture website, giving customers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their homes this festive season.

What's on Offer During the Diwali Sale

- Bedroom & Bed Collections - Solid wood beds with storage, poster beds, hydraulic options, and more.

- Mattresses & Comfort Essentials - Ortho, memory foam, and latex mattresses designed for long-lasting comfort.

- Dining & Coffee Tables - Elegant solid wood dining sets and coffee tables for festive feasts and gatherings.

- Sofas & Seating - Stylish and cosy sofas to welcome family and friends.

- TV Units & Desks - Perfect for creating functional entertainment and workspaces.

- Lamps, Lights & Accessories - A wide collection of lighting to brighten up your Diwali decor.

- Carpets & Rugs - Add warmth and style with chic rugs and handwoven designs.

- Bookshelves, Storage & Cabinets - Functional yet elegant storage solutions.

- Decor & Accessories - Mirrors, wall clocks, and decor pieces to complete your festive makeover.

All products come with a lifetime warranty and doorstep delivery, ensuring quality and convenience with every purchase.

On this occasion, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, shared:

"Our Diwali Sale is the biggest sale of the year and a celebration of craftsmanship and trust. With up to 60% off, we want every customer to experience the joy of bringing premium solid wood furniture into their homes this festive season."

The Biggest Sale of the Year - Diwali Sale is now available on the Saraf Furniture website and at showrooms in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, and Rajasthan. Customers are encouraged to shop early and grab the best festive picks before stocks run out.

About Saraf Furniture

From its beginnings in Rajasthan to becoming a leading name nationwide, Saraf Furniture has earned customer trust through its Sheesham wood craftsmanship, durable designs, and modern lifestyle solutions. The brand is known for its transparent, in-house production process and customer-first approach.

This festive season, don't miss the Biggest Sale of the Year - enjoy up to 60% off, along with a lifetime warranty and doorstep delivery across Saraf Furniture's entire range.

