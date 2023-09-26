Saraf Furniture Embarks on a Talent Hunt at IIM Indore for Sales & Marketing Operations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26: Saraf Furniture, a well-known company in the furniture business, is thrilled to be announcing its participation in the recruitment drive at the famous Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), which will take place from September 24th to September 30th, 2023. The organisation is currently looking for outstanding people to join its dynamic Sales & Marketing Operations team.

A company which is recognized for its dedication to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, is searching for top-tier individuals from IIM Indore to assist it carry out its objective. This recruiting drive provides an excellent chance for young professionals interested in sales and marketing to join a firm that encourages innovation, cooperation, and personal development.



This hiring effort at IIM Indore provides Saraf Furniture with a chance to find applicants that are enthusiastic about the furniture sector, have a flare for marketing, and have strong sales skills.

Event Specifics:

Dates: September 24th to 30th, 2023

Venue: Indian Institute of Management, Indore

Job Title: Sales and Marketing Operations

Overview of the Company: Saraf Furniture is a high-quality furniture maker and retailer. Saraf Furniture has solidified its position as a trusted brand in the market by focusing on innovation, quality, and client happiness.

Saraf Furniture will connect with prospective applicants through a variety of events during the recruitment drive, including presentations, assessments, and talks about the prospects and problems in the furniture sector. Individuals with excellent analytical abilities, a love for marketing, and a flare for sales are sought to assist drive the company’s growth and innovation efforts.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this IIM Indore recruitment drive,” Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture remarked. “As a company, we believe in developing talent and creating an environment in which individuals can thrive while making a significant contribution to the furniture industry.” We are excited to meet intelligent, driven students who share our goal and are able to contribute to our ongoing success.”

Saraf Furniture invites all interested applicants at IIM Indore to stop by our booth throughout the event to find out more regarding the interesting career possibilities available at Saraf Furniture. Please visit our company’s website at https://www.insaraf.com/ to remain up to speed on our recruitment operations as well as to explore current employment vacancies.



About Saraf Furniture:

Saraf Furniture is a well-known company in the furniture sector, providing a diverse selection of high-quality furniture goods to consumers worldwide. Saraf Furniture has proven itself as a global leader in the furniture industry by focusing on workmanship, innovation, and client happiness.

