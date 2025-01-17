Sarbananda Sonowal to Inaugurate FICCI's Maritime India Conference & Expo 2025 in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi [India], January 17: FICCI is set to host the third edition of Maritime India Conference & Expo 2025 from 22-24 January at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the conference & exhibition on January 22.

The three-day event, supported by the Indian Ports Association, will bring together over 7,500 expected visitors across the maritime sector spectrum.

The conference will address six strategic themes critical to India's maritime future. Central to the agenda is the transformation of ports through smart technologies and sustainable practices, complemented by initiatives to accelerate the maritime sector's decarbonisation. Industry experts will examine shifts in maritime logistics while engaging in focused discussions on India's growing cruise industry and innovations in shipbuilding and repair capabilities. Innovation and emerging technologies in the maritime sector form a cross-cutting theme throughout the programme.

Leading port authorities participating include Unmesh Wagh, Chairman of JNPA, Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairperson of New Mangalore Port Authority, and Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority. Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary for Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation, and Home Department, Sanjay Sethi, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Mugdha Sinha, Principal Secretary, Government of Odisha Usha Padhee, & Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard, Madhu Nair, will join other senior government officials in policy discussions.

The flagship event will showcase cutting-edge maritime technologies through live demonstrations and exhibits, complemented by expert panels featuring global industry leaders. The visitors will benefit from structured business engagements, including dedicated B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings. A special innovation zone will feature maritime startups alongside spaces for new industry players to showcase technological solutions.

The conference format emphasises direct interaction between policymakers and industry stakeholders, facilitating dialogue on regulatory priorities and sector reforms. Investment discussions will span port modernisation, shipping infrastructure, and logistics capabilities, with a special focus on international collaboration and funding opportunities. These initiatives align with India's maritime infrastructure vision for 2047, the country's centenary year of independence.

Global maritime leadership at the conference will feature key executives from major European ports and shipping companies, including Kristof Waterschoot of Port of Antwerp Bruges International, Dennis Jul Pederson of Port of Esbjerg, and Dingeman Van Woerden of Damen Shipyard. Juan Carlos Sahdala of DP World and Karl Alexander Wiren of Kongsberg Maritime will share perspectives on international maritime technology and operations.

The Indian private sector participation will be led by FICCI's Vice President and Chairman of The Sanmar Group, Vijay Sankar, alongside Dhruv Kotak, Chairman of FICCI Committee on Transport Infrastructure and Managing Director of JM Baxi Group, and other senior executives, including Rinkesh Roy of JSW Infrastructure, Arjun Chowgule of Chowgule & Company, and Jurgen Bailom of Waterways Leisure Tourism. Additional industry perspectives will come from Sahay Raj of Shoft Shipyard, Raj Singh of Heritage River Journeys and Tarkesh Tiwari of Essar Ports, to name a few.

"This flagship maritime initiative aligns with Maritime India Vision 2030, supporting over 300 initiatives for transforming India's maritime landscape," says Kotak, who chairs FICCI's Committee on Transport Infrastructure.

Rizwan Soomar, Chair of FICCI National Committee on Logistics and MD and CEO of Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent at DP World, added, "India's maritime sector holds the key to realise the objectives of 14 FTAs signed, including the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with European FTA and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE, as of 2024. The country is poised to enhance its trade with emerging and mature economies as it works towards achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030. The Maritime India Conference and Expo 2025 will be a great platform for the industry to collaborate and partner with the government in achieving this goal."

