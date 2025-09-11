Sardar Kulvinder Singh Appointed as Member of Northern Railway Board

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Sardar Kulvinder Singh has been appointed as a Member of the Northern Railway Board. On this occasion, he expressed his commitment to honoring the legacy of the Sikh community's rich heritage, particularly the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Sharing his vision, Sardar Kulvinder Singh stated, "My foremost objective is to ensure that the younger generation is made aware of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings and supreme sacrifice for the cause of religious freedom."

As part of this initiative, he announced that he would soon be meeting Union Minister of State for Railways and Special Processing Matters, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with senior railway officials, to present a series of proposals.

The proposed measures include displaying sakhi (teachings) and shlokas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at railway stations and in trains across India. Special commemorative trains are planned to be launched from various locations during the martyrdom centenary year. Additionally, Punjabi-language signboards will be installed at railway stations in Haryana, Patna, and Hazur Sahib.

Efforts will also be made to improve cleanliness and health facilities in trains such as Sachkhand Express. The introduction of Langar (community kitchen) in select trains is also being considered, along with upgrading facilities in all pilgrimage trains. Strengthening connectivity to major Sikh shrines, particularly in Delhi, remains a key priority.

Among the notable proposals are renaming Delhi Railway Station as "Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station", increasing the frequency of trains to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, and ensuring pantry cars, lifts, and escalators at Patna Sahib station. There are also plans to launch a special train linking the five Takhts for three months during the centenary year.

To further enhance convenience, Sardar Kulwinder Singh has suggested increasing stoppages at important stations like Karnal and Kurukshetra. Improved sanitation at pilgrimage stations and greater connectivity to Hazur Sahib and other Takhts through modern trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express are also part of his vision.

These initiatives aim to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of Sikhism while also improving railway facilities for millions of devotees and travelers across India.

