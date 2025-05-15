Saregama India’s Q4 revenue falls over 50 pc, net profit slips

Mumbai, May 15 Saregama India Limited, part of the RPSG Group and chaired by Sanjiv Goenka, on Thursday reported a decline in both revenue and net profit in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 compared to the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations fell sequentially by 50.16 per cent to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4, from Rs 483.43 crore in Q3, according to its stock exchange filing.

Similarly, Saregama’s profit after tax (PAT) in Q4 stood at Rs 59.86 crore, a 3.98 per cent drop sequentially from Rs 62.34 crore reported in Q3.

Profit attributable to the owner of the company declined by 3.50 per cent, from Rs 62.31 crore in Q3 to Rs 60.13 crore in Q4.

Total income also took a hit as it dropped by 48.21 per cent, coming in at Rs 258.47 crore in the March quarter (Q4), compared to Rs 499.14 crore in the December quarter (Q3).

However, when compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Saregama's PAT showed positive growth.

The Q4 profit increased by 11.06 per cent from Rs 53.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal -- reflecting underlying resilience.

Saregama’s share was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 559.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up Rs 10.95 during the intra-day session.

Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson, Saregama India Ltd said in a statement that “This has been another path-breaking year for Saregama, with our highest-ever revenue from operations".

“Our strategy of aggressive investments and IP monetisation across music, video, and live events is showing strong results. We are at the edge of an exciting growth phase in this rapidly expanding sector,” she mentioned.

The company has been expanding its content portfolio aggressively. In FY25, it released over 700 film and non-film tracks across multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Malayalam.

“It also acquired 22 music labels covering seven languages, adding more than 2,800 songs to its catalog,” the company added.

