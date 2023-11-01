Saregama's Yoodlee films & Omjee's Cine World Pvt Ltd announce an exciting collaboration for Punjabi films

PNN

Chandigarh [India], November 1: With the remarkable growth the Punjabi Film Industry has witnessed in past few years, it is in its golden period! New collaborations and opportunities are acting as a catalyst in this growth.

One such exciting collaboration has been announced by two power houses, Saregama's Yoodlee Films and Omjee's Cine World Pvt Ltd. The two have joined hands for multiple Punjabi projects and they aim to work together on many interesting and unseen stories.

Yoodlee Films is a pioneer Production house in multiple Indian languages and Omjee's is the leading Distribution and production house from Punjab. With their experiences and legacies coming together, we can expect magic to happen on silver screen.

The Sr. Vice President, Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd, Siddharth Anand Kumar said that we are extremely delighted with this new association. The company has a splendid success record in other Indian languages films and is looking forward to create the same in Punjabi films. They believe that Punjabi market is full of interesting stories and exciting opportunities and it's the right time to tap the audience worldwide. This collaboration is a step in the same direction and they are looking forward to the wonders together.

Omjee's Cine World Pvt Ltd's Munish Sahni says that we have always believed in opening new doors for the industry and this association is a step in the same direction. It's evident that the Punjabi market is exploding with new opportunities everyday and is in its most exciting phase. Both the companies strongly believe in backing content which will be a winner at box office as well as in the hearts of audiences worldwide and we are certain that all the projects that we are planning will be a treat for the audiences!

