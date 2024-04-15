Sarmang Dehradun Marathon Opens Registrations for Third Edition

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15: Sarmang Adventure Tours and Sarmang Society are pleased to announce the opening of registrations for the third edition of the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon. This annual international event, held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, attracts runners from around the world, making it a truly global celebration of athleticism and sportsmanship.

"We are excited to open registrations for the third edition of the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon," said Anil Mohan, Race Director of the event. "This marathon has become a hallmark of sporting excellence, bringing together runners from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of Dehradun while showcasing their athletic prowess. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the world to this year's event."

The Sarmang Dehradun Marathon is the only event in Uttarakhand certified by both the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and World Athletics, underscoring its commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in distance running.

This year's event will take place on 29 September 2024, with registrations officially opening on 17 April 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. To kick off the registration period, the organizing team is offering a special 40% discount to all participants who register on 17 April 2024. This opening discount is a token of appreciation for early registrants and is valid only for 17 April 2024.

Following the opening discount, a regular early bird discount of 30% will be available for the first 100 registrations throughout the month of April 2024, providing participants with an excellent opportunity to secure their spot in this iconic marathon.

Participants can choose from five race categories, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a fun run/walk of 2K. Awards will be given to the top three winners in each competitive race, with overall winners in the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K races receiving cash prizes.

Key Highlights of the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon:

* Authentic and Certified Route: The marathon course is measured and certified by World Athletics, ensuring accuracy and authenticity for participants.

* Abbott World Marathon Majors Qualifier Race: The Sarmang Dehradun Marathon is recognized as an Abbott World Marathon Majors qualifier race, providing participants with an opportunity to qualify for prestigious international marathons.

* Scenic Route: The certified route will take participants through the beautiful landscapes of Dehradun, showcasing the city's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

* Community Engagement: Local businesses, schools, and organizations are actively participating in the event, contributing to a sense of community pride and involvement.

* Entertainment and Refreshments: Along the route, participants and spectators can enjoy live music, refreshment stations, and a vibrant atmosphere to keep spirits high.

* Finisher Medals and Certificates: Every participant will receive a unique finisher medal and a certificate to commemorate their achievement.

* Health and Fitness Expo: Leading up to the marathon, a Health and Fitness Expo will be held, featuring fitness experts, nutritionists, and sports equipment vendors, offering valuable insights and products for fitness enthusiasts.

Sarmang Adventure Tours, the brains behind this event and directed by RRCA certified race director and founder of Sarmang Dehradun Marathon, Anil Mohan, expressed their excitement about the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon, saying, "We believe that this marathon will not only provide a platform for runners to test their limits but also create a sense of unity and pride in our beautiful city of Dehradun. We invite everyone, from seasoned athletes to first-time runners, to join us in this celebration of fitness, community, and the bravery of our soldiers."

Registration for the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon will open on 17 April 2024 on the official website https://sarmangdehradunmarathon.sarmang.com. For more information, please visit the official website or follow us on social media https://www.facebook.com/sarmangDehradunMarathon for the latest updates and announcements.

Contact:

Anil Mohan

Race Director

Email: marathon@sarmang.com

#sarmangDehradunMarathon

We invite all running enthusiasts to join us for an unforgettable experience at the Sarmang Dehradun Marathon on 29 September 2024. Lace up your running shoes and be a part of this remarkable event!

About Sarmang Adventure Tours and Sarmang Society:

Sarmang Adventure Tours and Sarmang Society are leading organizations dedicated to promoting adventure sports and fitness activities in India. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, they strive to create memorable experiences for participants while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

