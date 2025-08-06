Sarvajanik University Commemorates 154th Birth Anniversary of Shri Chunilal Gandhi with Launch of Digital Platform

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 6: Sarvajanik Education Society and Sarvajanik University's Chunilal Gandhi Vidyabhavan (CGV) commemorated the 154th Birth Anniversary of Shri Chunilal Gandhi—a visionary whose legacy continues to inspire generations—through a solemn and inspiring ceremony held on 5th August, 2025, at the SES Board Room, Athwalines, Surat.

To mark this significant occasion, the university also unveiled a state-of-the-art digital platform, a landmark initiative aimed at integrating technology with education and culture to enrich the academic landscape.

The event was graced by the presence of Padma Shri, Shri Yezdi Karanjia, President of Sarvajanik Education Society, renowned for his outstanding contributions to the cultural fabric of Gujarat. His presence added a special dimension to the celebration.

Other distinguished dignitaries included Shri Bharat Shah, Chairman of Sarvajanik Education Society; Shri Ashish Vakil, Dr. Kishor Desai, Vice Chairmen of SES; past chairman of SES , Managing Committee members of SES, Shri Mayank Trivedi, Dr. Sagar Desai and Shri Ashish Desai.

In their addresses, the dignitaries reflected on Shri Chunilal Gandhi's foresight and commitment to education, while underlining the critical role of digital transformation in shaping the future of learning. The newly launched digital platform is envisioned to become a vibrant hub for knowledge sharing, offering diverse learning resources and supporting cultural initiatives.

Adding a personal touch to the ceremony, Shri Shreyas Gandhi and Shri Ashit Gandhi, great-grandsons of Shri Chunilal Gandhi, shared fond memories and insights into the remarkable life and contributions of their ancestor.

Further enriching the occasion, Shri Naresh Kapadia introduced “Jivan Ghadtar”, a unique and value-based educational initiative curated by Chunilal Gandhi Vidyabhavan for primary school students, focused on character-building and foundational learning.

The ceremony was compered by Prof. Swati Mehta, who efficiently conducted the proceedings. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Meeta Vansadia, Director of Chunilal Gandhi Vidyabhavan.

