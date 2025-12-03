Sarvajanik University Hosts 5-Day AI Training for Teachers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 3: Under the leadership and guidance of Provost, Sarvajanik University, Dr. Kiran Pandya, and Principal, SCET, Dr. Hiren Patel, the Sarvajanik University, in collaboration with Sarvajanik College of Engineering and Technology (SCET), is organizing a 5-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled “Artificial Intelligence for All” from 1–5 December 2025.

Dr. Vivaksha Jariwala and Dr. Dhruti Sharma are the coordinators of the program, and over 50 faculty members from various departments are participating.

The FDP is designed to help teachers gain knowledge of basic AI concepts and understand how to apply them in their teaching practices. The sessions cover topics such as the basics of AI and Machine Learning, real-life applications of AI, Prompt Engineering, AI in game playing, and the use of AI in teaching, learning, and assessment. Educators are also being trained on how AI can support research and publication work.

Ethical considerations, the social impact of AI, and emerging trends in the field are also being discussed during the program. The organizers believe that this FDP will enhance teachers' confidence in using technology and encourage future advancements in teaching and research.

