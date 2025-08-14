Sarvajanik University Launches Strong Awareness Drive Against Ragging

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Surat's highly reputed educational institution, Sarvajanik University, is observing Anti-Ragging Week starting from 12 August 2025. Notably, 12 August is celebrated as Anti-Ragging Day across the country. The University Grants Commission (UGC) guides all HEIs in India to ensure campuses are ragging-free and safe for students. Following these guidelines, Sarvajanik University has undertaken dedicated efforts to spread awareness and understanding about ragging among students through this week-long observance.

The Honourable President of Sarvajanik University, Mr. Bharatbhai Shah, congratulated all students and faculty members for organising such an event and urged everyone to remain committed in eradicating the menace of ragging in the future as well.

Addressing the students, Honourable Provost Dr. Kiran Pandya said that ragging is a social evil that not only hampers a student's career but also puts their life at risk. With the government implementing strict laws against ragging, it is only through collective public awareness that such harmful practices can be eliminated.

As part of the Anti-Ragging Week, students from all constituent colleges of Sarvajanik University successfully organised the following activities:

12 August 2025 – Poster Presentation and Article Writing Competition on the Anti-Ragging theme.

13 August 2025 – Street Drama/Skits and Mono-Acting Performances on the Anti-Ragging theme.

The students participated enthusiastically in these competitions, displaying great zeal. They also took a pledge to make every effort to prevent ragging from entering their campus.

