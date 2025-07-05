Sarvajanik University Represents India at Prestigious 19th World Sanskrit Conference in Nepal

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 5:The 19th World Sanskrit Conference, held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 26th to 30th June 2025, emerged as a grand celebration of Sanskrit language, literature, and heritage. With participation from over 55 countries, the international gathering brought together renowned scholars and researchers to deliberate on the relevance, preservation, and future of Sanskrit.

Sarvajanik Education Society and Sarvajanik University, Surat, earned global recognition through the active participation of Dr. Meeta Vansadia, Director, Chunilal Gandhi Vidyabhavan – the Research Centre of Sarvajanik University. Dr. Vansadia presented a scholarly paper titled:

“Creating Digital Repository of AI-enhanced Manuscripts: An Active Project at Chunilal Gandhi Vidyabhavan, Sarvajanik University.”

This research initiative highlights the university's commitment to combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology, ensuring the preservation and accessibility of ancient Sanskrit manuscripts in the digital age.

The event was marked by stimulating paper presentations, cultural exchanges, and academic discussions that reinforced the global commitment to Sanskrit as a living heritage. Sarvajanik University's contribution stood out as an example of how Indian institutions are embracing innovation in classical studies.

Participation in such a prestigious event underscores Sarvajanik Education Society's century-old legacy of promoting education and cultural scholarship, and the university's growing role in international academic collaborations.

