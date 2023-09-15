Sarvesh Goel in talks with several hoteliers to franchise The Centrum Hotel in at least five cities including Ayodhya and Varanasi

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15: In a bid to expand the hospitality industry and also to be a part of fastest growing Uttar Pradesh's economy, Sarvesh Goel, the Chairman of Mansingh Goel Group and promoter of The Centrum, is in talks with several big hoteliers to open his flagship 'The Centrum' Hotel in at least five Indian cities, including Ayodhya, the city which is being developed as a major pilgrimage centre.

Goel is also in talks to open his first hotel in Bangkok, the Capital of Thailand. While disclosing his plans, Goel said "Talks are on to open The Centrum Hotel in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Goa and two other Indian cities, on a franchise model." One of the leading players of the Hospitality Industry in Lucknow, Sarvesh Goel feels that mega pilgrim city Ayodhya will become a major tourist hub after January 2024, when the first phase of Ram Temple will be open to the public.

Besides that, he feels that Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency is already a tourist hub where more than 10 crore tourists visited the city in the last one year. He said the opening of The Centrum Varanasi will be a big boost for the company.

Goel said that people are also approaching him from countries like Thailand to open The Centrum in Bangkok on a franchise model. He said that Bangkok has direct flight connection with cities such as Lucknow and Varanasi, which will help both the countries to boost tourism.

The Centrum is a lifestyle venture by Anahita Hospitality LLP under the Mansingh Goel Group. Mansingh Goel Group deals in education, agriculture, rice mill, cold storage, brickfields, coal, and food grain trading establishments in Uttar Pradesh, led currently by the Group.

The Centrum, which is a Five star hotel in the heart of Lucknow, seeks to recreate a way of life that comprises reinventing, replenishing, and reconnecting in a space that believes in – Living Better, Feeling Better, and Working better. The hotel, a spectacular example of PM Modi's flagship project Make in India, has 117 rooms, suites and villas under the successor project of UP Investor Summit 2017. The hotel also has three world class restaurants, four fully-equipped boardrooms, and three banquet spaces and lawns.

The Centrum, Lucknow, which was built in the year 2021, is the fully owned venture of Mansingh Goel Group. The Lucknow's very owned Five Star hotel is a glaring example of Vocal for Local as each and everything which was used in the making of hotel has a local significance.

The group also owns the world class GD Goenka School in Lucknow, which is ranked as top five CBSE Schools in Uttar Pradesh by edu raters. Born in 1975 in Haryana, a native of Rajasthan, and educated in Uttarakhand's prestigious Birla School, Sarvesh Goel embarked on his entrepreneurial odyssey at the age of 18 when his decision to establish a family-owned timber business in 1993 turned out to be the pivotal moment that shaped his destiny.

A true visionary, Sarvesh Goel defied convention by founding a call center in Lucknow in 1999 when the concept was still in its infancy. His fearless approach led him to venture into diverse sectors, including tiles, stone, marbles, and government contracting, leaving an indelible mark on the business landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Beyond the world of Hospitality business and education, Sarvesh Goel is an avid sports lover, a cyclist, marathon runner, and environmentalist. His love for sports led to the creation of the 'Lucknow Run,' a half marathon event aimed at promoting well-being and a health-conscious culture in the state capital. This annual event, recognized by the World Athletics Association and supported by UP Tourism Dept., has become a symbol of Lucknow's spirit.

On the note of UP’s $1 Trillion economy roadmap, he said, “Today in Lucknow, We're catering all major local, national and international events, whether it be mega fashion shows, educational conclaves, big fat weddings, destination weddings, corporate meets or recent mega conclaves like the UP's Global Investors Meet and G-20 events, has given us an edge in the hospitality industry, and for all of that, we're excited to extend our wings to the entire world and also this will help us to contribute more aggressively to achieve the UP CM Yogi’s dream of One Trillion Economy.”

https://thecentrum.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor