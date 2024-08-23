Sarvesh Goel Unveils Plans for New Luxury Hotel 'Eka by The Centrum' in Varanasi

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23: Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of Mansingh Goel and Promoter of The Centrum Hotel, announced today the launch of a new upcoming hotel, "Eka by The Centrum," in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This new venture is in collaboration with Ambiance Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and marks a significant step in the growth of the hospitality sector in the state.

"Eka by The Centrum" will be an exquisite addition to Varanasi, continuing the success of The Centrum brand, which made its mark with a luxurious five-star hotel in Lucknow. This initial success was one of the highlights of the UP Investor Summit and demonstrated the state's ability to attract high-end investments.

The upcoming hotel in Varanasi aims to offer a premium experience to both tourists and pilgrims visiting this historic city. Varanasi, known as the spiritual capital of India, is an important part of the Buddha Circuit and attracts millions of visitors each year, including international pilgrims.

The Buddha Circuit, which includes important Buddhist pilgrimage sites such as Sarnath in Varanasi and Kushinagar, along with Ayodhya, another major religious destination in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to benefit greatly from this new hotel. The Eka by The Centrum will cater to the growing number of visitors to these spiritual destinations, offering world-class hospitality services.

Varanasi also holds special significance as it is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch of this upcoming new hotel will not only support the local economy but also align with the Prime Minister's efforts to enhance Varanasi's global image as a major tourist and spiritual hub in India. Additionally, this initiative complements the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been actively promoting tourism as a key component of the state's economic growth strategy. This new hotel will contribute to these goals by offering top-notch hospitality services and boosting the city's appeal to global tourists.

The exact location of the new hotel has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be near the stunning Ghats of the Ganges. This picturesque and iconic area is one of Varanasi's most cherished landmarks. Being situated in this beautiful location, "Eka by The Centrum" will attract not only tourists and pilgrims but also filmmakers and producers from Mumbai, Patna, Delhi, and South India. These creatives often choose Varanasi for its unique and authentic backdrop, and the hotel is poised to become a preferred destination for them.

Varanasi's timeless charm and spiritual atmosphere have always captivated the film industry. The new hotel will likely become a central hub for those looking to capture the essence of this remarkable city on film. Sarvesh Goel, who also owns a film production company named AND Productions, is excited about the opportunities this new hotel will offer to the film industry, blending his expertise in hospitality with his passion for filmmaking.

The introduction of "Eka by The Centrum" is set to provide a significant boost to Uttar Pradesh's hospitality sector. It will attract more tourists, enhance the city's infrastructure, and create new job opportunities, contributing to the region's overall development.

This new venture is a testament to Uttar Pradesh's growing appeal as a prime destination for high-end hospitality investments. "Eka by The Centrum" will set new standards for luxury accommodation in Varanasi, ensuring that it remains a top choice for travellers and filmmakers alike.

We look forward to sharing more details about this exciting project as we move closer to the opening date.

