Sarvesh Goel Unveils Poster for “Love in Vietnam” at Namaste Vietnam Festival

New Delhi [India], August 30: Vietnam – The Lucknow-based Bollywood film producer Sarvesh Goel, who also serves as the Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group, made a significant splash in the international film industry by unveiling the poster of his upcoming movie, “Love in Vietnam.” The grand reveal occurred at the Namaste Vietnam Festival, a prominent event that saw attendance from high-ranking government officials of Vietnam, renowned filmmakers, and film fraternities.

Namaste Vietnam Festival, held in Ho Chi Minh City, was a colorful event to foster cultural exchange and strengthen ties between India and Vietnam. The gathering was graced by distinguished personalities such as His Excellency Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India; Captain Rahul Bali, Curator of the Namaste Vietnam Festival; Rahat Kazmi, Director; Dhruv Sinha, Vice President of Reliance Entertainment; Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios and Zee Music; Omung Kumar, Producer; Avika Gor, Sara Khan, Abhishek Anukr, Anupriya Goenka, and Sonal Pradhan, actors; as well as Tariq Khan, Pankaj Chauhan, and Zeba Sajid.

The movie “Love in Vietnam” marks a new chapter in Bollywood’s expansion into international cinema, as it will be the first Indian film to be predominantly shot in Vietnam. Sarvesh Goel, who is also the promoter of The Centrum Hotel, a luxury five-star hotel in Lucknow, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, particularly highlighting the support extended by the Vietnamese government. “We are thrilled to receive such a warm welcome from the government of Vietnam. Their support has been instrumental in making this project a reality,” Goel said during the event.

Sarvesh Goel, a serial entrepreneur with a vision that extends across multiple industries, has been at the forefront of numerous successful ventures in India, including the recent one AND Productions, his newly launched film production company, through which he aims to bring innovative and culturally rich stories to the big screen.

Apart from his foray into the film industry, Goel is well-known for his contributions to the hospitality sector in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Centrum Hotel, his flagship luxury five-star property, has become a landmark in the city, offering world-class amenities and services. Under Goel’s leadership, The Centrum has hosted numerous high-profile events, becoming a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers.

Goel's commitment to excellence is also reflected in his latest announcement, launching a new hotel, “Eka by The Centrum,” in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Set to be another jewel in Goel's crown, “Eka by The Centrum” promises to offer the same luxury and service that has become synonymous with The Centrum brand.

Speaking on the importance of such initiatives, they announced plans to organise a similar event, “Xin Chao India Festival,” at The Centrum in Lucknow, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government. “We believe cultural exchange is a powerful tool for fostering international relations. The Xin Chao India Festival will be a celebration of Vietnam’s culture and a platform for boosting trade and relations between our two countries,” Goel stated.

Namaste Vietnam Festival served as an ideal platform to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and to explore opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. During the festival, the Indian delegation, led by Sarvesh Goel and other prominent figures, inaugurated an Indian Corner at a local university. This initiative is seen as a step toward strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and Vietnam.

