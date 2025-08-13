Sarveshwar Foods Delivers Stellar Q1 FY26 Performance, Reporting Net Profit Growth of ~128 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Sarveshwar Foods Limited (BSE: 543688 | INE324X01026), One of the leading players in the agro product FMCG sector has achieved 29.30% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26 on a consolidated basis. The company's strong quarterly performance reflects sustained quarter-on-quarter growth, driven by a significant rise in both domestic and export orders. The consistent growth in global and domestic demand this quarter underscores its rising competitiveness and steadfast commitment to quality. With each quarter, the company is not only expanding its geographical presence but also reinforcing its position as a trusted and resilient global food supplier.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated

Total Income of ₹ 301.35 Cr, YoY growth of 29.30%

EBITDA of ₹ 17.13 Cr, YoY growth of 36.29%

EBITDA Margin of 5.68%, YoY growth of 5.38%

Net Profit of ₹ 7.02 Cr, YoY growth of 127.52%

Net Profit Margin of 2.33%, YoY growth of 76.52%

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director, Sarveshwar Group, said:

“I am pleased to share that Q1 of FY26 has commenced on a strong and promising note, building on the solid foundation we laid in the previous financial year. Compared to Q1 of FY26, we have recorded notable growth in both revenue and profitability, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategic roadmap and the robustness of our operations.

This quarter's performance demonstrates our sharpened focus on process innovation, product diversification, and market responsiveness. The sustained rise in demand—both domestically and globally—for our premium-quality rice and organic offerings is a testament to the trust our consumers place in the Sarveshwar brand.

Our ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and evolving global market dynamics has allowed us to not only maintain momentum but also accelerate our growth trajectory. During Q1, we made significant strides in strengthening export volumes, optimizing supply chain efficiencies, and expanding retail presence across newer geographies. We also advanced key sustainability initiatives that align with our long-term commitment to environmentally conscious farming and inclusive growth.

As we move forward into FY26, our focus remains on scaling operations, deepening distribution in high-potential regions, and strategically investing in innovation, infrastructure, and digital transformation. We are entering a phase of expansion with greater confidence, backed by clear consumer demand, operational strength, and stakeholder trust.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, partners, and the entire Sarveshwar team for their relentless dedication and support. Together, we will continue to build a future-ready enterprise that delivers value, sustainability, and excellence at scale.”

