Sarveshwar Foods Expands Consumer Reach, Plans to Double their Stores Network

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL | BSE: 543688 | INE324X01026), one of India's leading agro and organic FMCG companies, Apart of B2B business, Sarveshwar foods has a network of company run retail outlets, currently includes 8 Sarveshwar Food Stores and 6 NIMBARK Organic Stores. Simultaneously, the company has strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms

Sarveshwar Foods Limited is excited to announce the expansion of its NIMBARK Organic Signature Stores with a new outlet to be launched in Chandigarh in line of aggressive growth strategy to strengthen its retail footprint across India and bring premium organic products from the Himalayas closer to consumers

With the opening of this new store at Chandigarh the total number of NIMBARK ORGANIC STORES will increase to 7 and total number of stores to 15 and the company is exploring other potential markets to significantly expand its retail presence and achieve our target to double the number of stores with a year.

Expanding Retail Presence

Sarveshwar Foods' retail strategy is anchored on offering consumers direct access to its diverse portfolio of products:

Sarveshwar Food Stores – exclusive outlets showcasing premium basmati and non-basmati rice.

NIMBARK Organic Stores – flagship stores under “Living the Satvik Way”, offering organic pulses, flours, dry fruits, superfoods, and rare Himalayan products such as Shilajit, Gucci mushrooms, and Himalayan honey.

Retail Counters – presence within mega chains and supermarkets.

Online Platforms – distribution through Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and the Company's own platform www.nimbarkfoods.com .

The Company's outlets are spread across Jammu, Srinagar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Khanpur, Punjab, and Delhi NCR, with expansion into other high-potential regions already underway. This planned scale-up will strengthen SFL's direct-to-consumer connect and enhance accessibility of its premium and organic offerings to a wider audience.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director, Sarveshwar Group, said: “Our outlets are more than just points of sale; they are experience centres that bring consumers closer to the values and quality that Sarveshwar and NIMBARK stand for. Whether it is our premium basmati rice or our organic Himalayan offerings, we are committed to making authentic, wholesome products accessible to a wider audience. The response from customers across regions has been very encouraging and strengthens our resolve to keep raising the bar in quality and service.

As we expand further, our goal is to double the footprint of our signature stores and build a stronger presence in supermarkets, mega counters, and digital platforms. This multi-channel approach allows us to connect with diverse consumer groups while staying true to our philosophy of purity and conscious living. We believe this strategy not only supports growth but also helps us build deeper, long-lasting relationships with our customers.”

