Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad Becomes India's First Theranostics Center to Offer Terbium-161 PSMA Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer Patients

New Delhi [India], June 2: Reinforcing its commitment to pioneering advanced cancer care, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, Delhi NCR is proud to announce that it has become the first Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine center in India to offer Terbium-161 PSMA therapy for prostate cancer treatment. This marks a significant milestone, positioning Sarvodaya Hospital as a leader in providing comprehensive cancer care. Furthermore, this cutting-edge nuclear therapy represents a notable step in cancer treatment, offering new hope to patients with advanced metastatic castration resistant/hormone refractory prostate cancer.

Further strengthening its role at the forefront of cancer innovation, Sarvodaya Cancer Institute has also introduced CAR-T Cell therapy, one of the most advanced treatments for blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. With this, the hospital now offers complete cancer care, from diagnosis to advanced treatment, all under one roof.

Dr. Swagat Dash, HOD & Senior Consultant - Nuclear Medicine, Sarvodaya Cancer Institute, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, leading the initiative stated, "The introduction of this groundbreaking therapy in India will bring renewed hope to patients battling with advanced prostate cancer. This marks a significant step in precision oncology, and the team at Sarvodaya remains committed to delivering advanced and cutting-edge cancer care."

Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director, Sarvodaya Cancer Institute, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, said "At Sarvodaya Hospital, we remain committed to treat patients through evidence-based techniques as well as to improve outcomes for the patients. We are honored to pioneer this revolution in India because terbium-161 PSMA therapy represents a novel approach to treat advanced prostate cancer. We are shifting the landscape in terms of what complete cancer care means with CAR-T Cell therapy as well as Theranostics."

