Sarvodaya Hospital Performs Youngest Cochlear Implant On 5-Month-Old Baby In India

New Delhi [India], November 21: Strengthening their commitment to serving people through quality medical services and empathetic care for over three decades, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, achieved another medical breakthrough by treating a 5-months-old baby for congenital hearing impairment, making him the youngest in India to undergo cochlear implant surgery. The baby was suffering from congenital hearing impairment. The team of doctors led by Dr. Ravi Bhatia, Director- of ENT and Cochlear Implants, performed a cochlear implant, which involves the placement of a small electronic device into the ear of a patient suffering from hearing loss. This case also highlights the need and importance of screening and identifying conditions in young lives early on for optimal treatment and improved quality of life.

4-6 out of every 1000 children born in India are detected to have congenital hearing loss, a condition in which a child is born without the ability to hear. This type of hearing loss occurs either due to abnormal development of the auditory system during fetal development or as a result of genetic inheritance from the parents. Many newborns are not screened for hearing loss at birth. Hence, the actual incidence is expected to be much higher in the community.

The baby was brought to Sarvodaya Hospital’s Centre of ENT and Cochlear Implant at the age of 4.5 months after his grandparents noticed his lack of response to basic every day sounds like claps and cooker whistles. The baby's father was also suffering from congenital hearing impairment, which led to a rise in the family's concern about the baby. Prior to this, the baby was screened at a local clinic, and the diagnosis revealed a profound hearing loss in both his ears. A detailed audiological evaluation was conducted once he was brought to Sarvodaya Hospital comprising advanced diagnostic tools, including Tympanometry (test to assess the functioning of the middle ear), Oto-Acoustic Emissions (measures cell function in the inner ear), Auditory Brainstem Response (used to assess the function of Auditory nerve and Auditory pathway), and imaging studies like CT and MRI, which confirmed the severity of his condition. Post this, the team of doctors decided to conduct a cochlear implant surgery, and now, at 10 months old, the baby is living a healthy, normal life following the successful procedure.

Commenting on the case, Dr Ravi Bhatia, Director- ENT and Cochlear Implants, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, said, “At Sarvodaya Hospital, we have successfully performed over 300 cochlear implants, transforming the hearing abilities and quality of life for countless patients. This case study exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced cochlear implant surgeries through compassionate care, cutting–edge technology, accessibility, affordability, patient safety, and quality. While cochlear implants can be done at any age, the timing of hearing loss onset plays a critical role in the success of the procedure. Early detection and intervention are especially vital for children with severe to profound hearing loss, as they can lead to immediate and positive outcomes. Cochlear implants can be life-changing, enabling children to interact with the auditory world, develop normal speech and language skills, and keep pace with their peers who have normal hearing. The cost of treatment ranges around 8-10 lakhs, as the hospital is empanelled in Government schemes and NGOs; for underprivileged children, the treatment is done at free of cost ''

Mr. Raja Suman, Chief Audiologist, Centre of ENT and Cochlear Implant, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, further added, “The child is undergoing continuous monitoring to ensure optimal progress. Our team of professionals, including audiologists, auditory-verbal therapists, and speech-language pathologists, closely tracks the child’s auditory development, speech, and language milestones. This comprehensive approach aimed to provide tailored support and guidance throughout the rehabilitation process, enabling the child to hear successfully.”

Cochlear implants function by bypassing damaged parts of the ear to directly stimulate the auditory nerve. The device consists of two components: an internal device, surgically implanted inside the ear, and an external device, which includes a speech processor, transmitting coil, and microphone. The external component captures sound and converts it into digital signals, which are sent to the internal device. The internal device then stimulates the auditory nerve, allowing sound signals to reach the brain, enabling the person to hear.

About Sarvodaya Healthcare:

Sarvodaya Healthcare is a pioneering healthcare group that has been serving the community for over the last 32 years. With a commitment to affordable and top-class medical facilities and compassionate care, the journey began three decades ago with a mission: Sarve Santu Niramaya, which translates to “Good health for all”, regardless of background or ailment. The vision was to provide accessible and high-quality medical services.

Over the years, the trust and support of the patients and their families have propelled Sarvodaya forward. From a modest 5-bedded clinic, the hospital has grown into an 800-bedded healthcare group encompassing tertiary and secondary care hospitals, nursing and paramedic institutes, health clinics, diagnostic and imaging centres, and dialysis facilities across Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi, and other cities in the National Capital Region.

Sarvodaya Healthcare harnesses cutting-edge technology alongside a team of skilled specialists to offer advanced treatments across various super specialities. These include Cancer Care and Bone Marrow Transplants, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, Radiotherapy, Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement, Neurosciences, Pediatric to Adult Cardiology and Cardiac Surgeries, Dialysis and Kidney Transplants, Minimal Access Surgery, Gastroenterology and GI Surgeries, Urology and LASER Urological Surgeries, ENT and Cochlear Implants, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, and more.

