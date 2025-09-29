SAS Crown Bags Times Business Awards 2025 Honour as Landmark Project in South India

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: SAS Infra's flagship creation, SAS Crown, has been recognised with the prestigious title of 'Landmark Project in South India' at the Times Business Awards 2025.

While SAS Infra has long been credited with shaping Hyderabad's skyline, this honour cements its position on the national stage as a symbol of real estate excellence. Soaring 57 storeys and 235 meters, SAS Crown holds the distinction of being the tallest residential tower in South India.

Strategically located at Kokapet's Golden Mile, the project combines architectural innovation, contemporary design, and unmatched luxury. With expansive residences, panoramic views, and world-class amenities, SAS Crown sets a new benchmark for modern urban living.

For Dr. G. V. Rao, the visionary behind SAS Infra, this accolade represents the realisation of a long-cherished dreamto create not just a structure, but an enduring landmark of ambition and achievement. "SAS Crown is more than a high-rise; it is a symbol of pride, legacy, and inspiration that elevates Hyderabad onto the global map of real estate distinction," he said.

With this recognition, SAS Infra reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and excellence, crafting projects that resonate as icons for generations to come.

