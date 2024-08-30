Sasken partners with Trustonic to bring advanced security options to Automotive OEMs

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 30: Sasken Technologies, a specialist product engineering and digital transformation provider, has formed a new partnership with cybersecurity firm Trustonic to bring advanced security options to automotive OEMs.

With over 34 years' experience in the embedded software space, Sasken has a proven track record in providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in the semiconductor, automotive, smart devices and transportation sectors.

Headquartered in the UK, Trustonic embeds world-leading, trusted cybersecurity technology into smart devices and connected vehicles, enabling OEMs to build on their robust foundations to secure revenue and power innovation.

Having obtained the world's first comprehensive EAL5+ certification for its Trusted Execution Environment [TEE] technology, 'Kinibi', in May 2022, Trustonic's secure platform is now deployed to over two billion smart devices and 20 million vehicles globally, with zero safety violations.

Rajiv C. Mody, CMD & CEO, said: "Sasken is excited to partner with Trustonic, a global leader in cybersecurity. With our deep expertise in the automotive industry, this collaboration enables us to deliver cutting-edge, secure solutions for automotive OEMs & Tier One suppliers, ensuring our clients can innovate with confidence".

"By combining Trustonic's proven security expertise with Sasken's engineering prowess, we are confident of setting new standards for safety and innovation in the industry".

In forming this new partnership, Trustonic will now work closely with Sasken engineers so that they can provide advanced security options for higher level applications and services.

Andrew Till, General Manager of Secure Platform at Trustonic, confirmed: Trustonic is committed to building a secure ecosystem of partners creating innovative solutions with the highest levels of security in place.

"We're pleased to form this collaboration with Sasken, which will enhance the security of the company's solutions, and support its global customer base".

About Sasken:

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of 100+ Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. For more information, visit www.sasken.com

About Trustonic:

Trustonic powers trust in technology by embedding security into smart devices and connected cars, for businesses to innovate and embrace new opportunities with peace of mind. Using best-in-class hardware level security coupled with software app protection, Trustonic secures revenue, powers innovation and ensures reliability.

Based in Cambridge, UK, Trustonic was initially created from a joint venture between ARM, Thales and G&D. Today, it counts the world's leading car manufacturers, financial institutions and mobile operators as customers, as well as every tier-one Android handset manufacturer.

