SASMOS Begins Delivery of First Lot of Wiring Harnesses for High-Power Radar to L&T Precision Engineering & Systems

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 24: SASMOS, a leading provider of advanced design and manufacturing solutions for Defence and aerospace platforms, today announced the successful completion and readiness for delivery of the first lot of 200 HPR wiring harness to L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, under a strategic multi-year contract awarded earlier.

This milestone was achieved within a very short timeframe of less than 05 months for a programme that involves very complex technological requirements involving specialty products like fiber optic assemblies.

This marks a major execution milestone in the joint effort by L&T Precision Engineering & Systems and SASMOS to advance India's defence manufacturing ecosystem through high-reliability, indigenously developed interconnect solutions for next-generation radar systems.

The first batch of 200 harness sets - covering complex high-power and signal-distribution harnesses, including specialty technologies like fiber optics, has been manufactured at SASMOS's state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore. These systems adhere to stringent defence-grade standards, reflecting SASMOS's proven capabilities in producing mission-critical solutions for advanced aerospace and Defence applications.

Chandrashekar H.G., Chairman & Managing Director of SASMOS, said: "We are delighted to reach this important delivery milestone. This first lot reflects not only our engineering and manufacturing strength but also our commitment to delivering quality at scale for India's Defence programs. He further adds, Our partnership with L&T continues to grow stronger as we collectively support the deployment of cutting-edge platforms across different platforms under the Make-in-India initiative."

With the completion of this milestone, SASMOS reinforces its position as a trusted strategic supplier to leading defence OEMs across the globe. Subsequent lots under the programme are already in progress, with a structured ramp-up plan to support L&T's production and deployment schedules.

