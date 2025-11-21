Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global bags INR 35.40 Cr project orders from Toyota Kirloskar, Reliance Consumer Products & Krishca Strapping

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), a leading Chennai based EPC player engaged in integrated infrastructure solutions, announced the receipt of three new civil construction orders from reputed corporates across India.

The company has secured an order from M/s. Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and the producer of CAMPA COLA beverages. The project involves Civil Works Execution at Brahmanapalli Village, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated value of ₹26.56 Cr (including GST). This project is also targeted for completion before April 2026.

In addition, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has received an order from M/s. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, the Indian joint venture of Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan and Kirloskar Group, for the Execution of Civil Works for the Proposed Factory at Plot No. 1, Bidadi Industrial Area, Ramanagara District, Karnataka. The total order value for the initial building is ₹6.95 Cr (including GST), with the project scheduled for completion before April 2026.

The company has further been awarded a civil construction contract by M/s. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, Tamil Nadu, for the Construction of a proposed canteen building, including roof truss works, at Building 01B, Logos Mappedu Logistics Park, Thiruvallur District. The order is valued at ₹1.89 Cr (including GST), with completion expected before April 2026.

With the addition of these orders, the total work order book value of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited stands at ₹1,397.71 Cr (excluding GST), to be executed over the next 4 to 8 months.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "These project awards from marquee clients such as Toyota Kirloskar, Reliance Consumer Products and Krishca Strapping Solutions underscore the strong execution capabilities that Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has consistently demonstrated across diverse civil and infrastructure mandates. Our ability to meet stringent quality standards and deliver within committed timelines continues to strengthen our position as a trusted EPC partner for leading industrial players.

With these additions, our order book now stands at ₹1,397.71 Cr (excluding GST), providing clear visibility for sustained execution momentum over the coming months. We remain focused on operational excellence and disciplined project management to ensure timely and efficient delivery across all ongoing and upcoming projects."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor