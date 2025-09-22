Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Plans To Raise INR 114 Cr Through Preferential Issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE SSEGL), the leading EPC Turnkey player, providing end-to-end turnkey execution across design, approvals, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior works, has approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants in its meeting held on September 19, 2025. Through this issue, the company proposes to raise up to ₹ 114.00 Cr, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Under the proposed preferential issue, the Company will allot up to 19,90,200 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹ 482 per share to investors from the Non-Promoter Group, aggregating to approximately ₹ 95.93 Cr. In addition, the Company will issue up to 3,75,000 fully convertible equity warrants at the same price, amounting to approximately ₹ 18.08 Cr. Of these, 2,50,000 warrants will be allotted to the Promoter Group, while the remaining 1,25,000 warrants will be allotted to the Non-Promoter Group.

In total, 47 investors from the Non promoters' group and 1 investor from Promoters group will participate in the preferential issue, with 45 investors being allotted equity shares and 3 investors being allotted warrants.

The preferential issue reflects the growing confidence of investors in Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's business model and long-term outlook. These developments strengthen the company's positioning as a fast-growing EPC partner with strong execution capabilities, proven delivery across diverse sectors, and significant growth visibility in India's infrastructure landscape.

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, “We are pleased to receive strong interest from a diverse group of investors, which reflects the growing trust in our business model and future strategy. The preferential issue is an important step that will enable us to strengthen our balance sheet and position the company for the next phase of growth.

Sathlokhar has built a strong reputation for delivering complex EPC projects with quality and speed, and this fund raise further reinforces investor confidence in our capabilities. We remain fully committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders while contributing meaningfully to India's infrastructure development.”

