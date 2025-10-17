Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Secures INR 35.61 Cr Repeat Order from Reliance Consumer Products; Order Book at INR 1,252.16 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17:Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, one of Chennai's leading EPC players specialising in integrated infrastructure solutions, has announced the receipt of a new order valued at ₹35.61 Cr (including GST).

Order Details

❖ Client: M/S. Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, engaged in the production of CAMPA COLA beverages.

❖ Scope of Work: Execution of additional PEB works at Brahmanapalli Village, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, India.

❖ Contract Value: ₹35.61 Cr (including GST)

❖ Execution Timeline: Completion targeted for March 2026.

This marks the second order from the same client, following a previous contract worth ₹338.36 Cr (including GST) for civil and PEB works. With this new addition, the company's total work order book now stands at ₹1,252.16 Cr (excluding GST), to be executed over the next 6 to 10 months.

The company continues to strengthen its foothold across industrial, FMCG, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors, backed by an expanding client base and a strong track record of timely project execution. A healthy order pipeline exceeding ₹13,000 Cr across active bids further enhances growth visibility and reinforces confidence in sustained business momentum.

Execution momentum is expected to accelerate during the latter half of the financial year, consistent with the company's project delivery patterns. Backed by repeat client confidence, a growing order book, and disciplined project management, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver consistent performance in the coming fiscal years.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, “We are delighted to secure yet another order from M/s Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This repeat engagement reaffirms the client's trust in our reliability, technical expertise, and consistent delivery standards. Such continued collaborations highlight the confidence our partners place in our ability to deliver complex projects on time and to the highest quality benchmarks.

With this order, our total confirmed order book has risen to ₹1,252.16 Cr (excluding GST), providing robust visibility for the coming quarters. Our tender pipeline, valued at over ₹13,000 Cr, spans key sectors including industrial, FMCG, logistics, and infrastructure, offering a strong foundation for future growth.

We remain focused on maintaining execution excellence, fostering long-term client relationships, and driving sustainable expansion. The continued confidence of repeat clients like Reliance Consumer Products Limited is a testament to our commitment to performance, precision, and partnership-driven growth.”

