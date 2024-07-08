Satluj MUN Concludes Day-3 Amidst Cultural Bonanza

NewsVoir

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], July 8: Satluj Group of Schools (Haryana | Punjab | HP | J & K) hosted the first Satluj Public School Model United Nations (SPSMUN) 2024 from 5th to 7th of July at the school campus in Sector 4, here. This prestigious event, which concluded here today saw participation from prominent schools from across the Tricity. More than 3000 students from Classes 6 to 12 were a part of the event.

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, while giving the information said, "The first ever MUN event provided an exceptional platform for our students to showcase and enhance their skills in public speaking, critical thinking, and diplomacy. SPSMUN was one of the largest Model United Nations conferences in the region, attracting participants from top schools. This event not only provided educational growth but also a platform for our future leaders to shine," he added.

"Your participation here is more than an academic exercise; it is a step towards building a better world. Your enthusiasm will echo far beyond these walls. Together let us champion peace, development, and human dignity as each one of you holds the potential to make an extraordinary impact," he said.

It offered students a unique opportunity to simulate the workings of the United Nations. Participants acted as delegates from various countries and debated on global issues in a structured format. Participants discussed and deliberated on important global issues, fostering a deeper understanding of world affairs.

Among the prominent schools which participated included, Vivek High School Chandigarh, St. Johns High School Chandigarh, Carmel Convent School Chandigarh, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, and Strawberry Fields High School. Three days featured intense rounds of debates, with delegates showcasing their rigorous research, sharp analytical skills, and articulate arguments.

These broadly included issues related to the Commission on the Status on Women, All India political parties' meet, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council, and United Nations Human Rights Council.

The students got an opportunity to enhance public speaking skills by representing numerous countries associated with the UN, develop critical thinking, improve negotiation and diplomacy skills, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and learn from experienced teachers as committees were chaired by experienced executive board members, providing mentorship and guidance throughout the conference. Prizes included: Best Delegate, High Commendation and Special Mentions.

The opening and closing ceremonies were filled with exciting cultural performances such as a rock show, bhangra fusion and pop dance performances. The social evening was a scintillating affair with well-known DJs of the region performing for the students, followed by a scrumptious dinner.

The Student Secretariat included the following: Uday - Secretary General; Sahaj - Deputy Secretary General; Pankhuri - President; Sanyam - Director General; Ishan - Chief of Staff and Gautam - Convener; mentored by the MUN Coordinator.

The opening and closing ceremonies were graced by the School Management Members Co-Chair/ Director Principal Krit Serai, Managing Director Reekrit Serai, Co-Chair/ Director-Principal Gur Serai, Co-Principal Madhurima Serai and Radhika Panickar Serai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor