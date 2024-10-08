Satrangee by Titali Designer Studio Shines at Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 8:Titali Designer Studio, founded by Khushboo Pathak Ruparel, made a remarkable debut at Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week 2024, held from September 13th to 15th. The studio unveiled its stunning Navratri collection, Satrangee, which was met with rave reviews for its dynamic fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics. Fashion enthusiasts and critics alike were captivated by the collection's bold designs, luxurious fabrics, and intricate craftsmanship.

The Satrangee collection is a vibrant celebration of Navratri, offering a range of chaniya cholis designed to honor the festive season. Khushboo Pathak Ruparel shared her inspiration behind the collection, stating, “With Satrangee, we aimed to capture the essence of Navratri's rich traditions while introducing a contemporary flair. Our pieces are crafted for those who want to celebrate in style, blending comfort, elegance, and the joyful energy of the festival.” Each chaniya choli in the collection is made from high-quality gajji silk, adorned with intricate mirror work and detailed threadwork, reflecting the festive spirit of the season.

What makes Satrangee truly stand out is its focus on both tradition and wearability. The swirling skirts, vibrant patterns, and eye-catching embellishments are designed for dancing and celebrating, with each piece radiating elegance and grace under the festive lights. Whether it's the sparkle of the mirror work or the luxurious feel of the fabrics, Titali Designer Studio's Satrangee collection ensures that wearers are the center of attention at every Garba event.

For those looking to elevate their Navratri style, Titali Designer Studio offers the chance to own these exclusive designs. The Satrangee collection is now available for purchase, allowing customers to embrace the vibrant spirit of Navratri while wearing a unique, handcrafted piece of art.

Visit Titali Designer Studio to explore and shop the Satrangee collection and twirl into the festive season with tradition and modern elegance!

