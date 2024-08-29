Satrangi Album Celebration: Shilpa Doshi & Rajeev Mahavir Shine at Royal Opera House

New Delhi [India] August 29: The grand launch of Satrangi music album took place at Royal Opera House, an ancient historical heritage of Mumbai. During the event, the live performance of Shilpa Doshi and Rajeev Mahavir mesmerized all the audience. Let us tell you that this music album has been released on Panorama Music. During the program, veteran bhajan emperor Anup Jalota called this program a historic moment and said that in the present times, there is a lack of music like the Satrangi album. Such music gives new energy to human life. D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani and many big personalities were present to enjoy the program.

Shilpa Doshi told the media that this is like a dream for her and Rajeev Mahavir and Panorama Music helped her in realizing this dream. Rajeev Mahavir said that Shilpa Doshi’s voice is a mixture of enthusiasm, art and magic. Singing the songs of the Satrangi music album was a difficult task but Shilpa Doshi did this task very well.

According to the information, Satrangi is a beautiful music album of 8 songs. All these songs have been made with live music under the direction of music composer Rajeev Mahavir. Apart from the performance of Rajeev and Shilpa, Raj Sodha and many music instrument players also performed in this program which lasted for about 3 hours.

During the program, celebrities like D Mart founder Radhakishan Damani, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, veteran tabla player Fazal Qureshi, Yash Mahavir, Sandeep Mahavir, RJ Archana L. Pania, Maharaja Vikramsinghji Saheb of Gondal, Kaushal Mahavir, Irshad Dalal, Hasnain Hyderabadwala, Ashish Doshi, Sanjay Jaipurwala were present.

