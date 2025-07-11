Sattva Consulting and Two Point O Capital Drive C&I Decarbonization Through Tech-Finance Push

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Sattva Consulting, a leading global impact consulting firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Two Point O Capital, India's first full-stack clean energy financing and technology solutions company. Together, the two firms aim to support Indian businesses in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments to accelerate their decarbonization journeys, with a sharp focus on impact, scalability, and execution.

This collaboration comes at a critical time. With energy demand projected to double by 2040 and India ranking as the world's third-largest carbon emitter, the urgency to decarbonize the C&I sector has never been greater. The C&I sector accounts for over 50% of India's total energy consumption and is growing at more than 10% annually. This rapid growth, combined with rising emissions, reinforces the pressing need to dramatically improve the sector's energy intensity through scalable, clean energy solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

The partnership brings together Sattva Consulting's expertise in impact-driven business strategies with Two Point O Capital's outcome-linked financing and AI-powered platforms to unlock decarbonization that is both scalable and measurable.

Addressing a $10 billion+ annual gap in financing for distributed clean energy, Two Point O Capital delivers flexible capital and turnkey solutions, especially for MSMEs, a segment often underserved by traditional lenders. Their interventions consistently drive 30-50% reductions in operating costs and cut CO₂ emissions by over 30%, while being EBITDA-accretive, enabling businesses to advance sustainability and profitability in tandem.

"This partnership represents the next chapter in sustainability-focused business transformations," said Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, CEO of Sattva Consulting. "At Sattva, we've always believed that meaningful change happens on the ground. Through our partnership with Two Point O Capital, we're doubling down on our efforts to move sustainability from strategy to execution, helping businesses translate intent into measurable and scalable outcomes like improved EBITDA margins and long-term resilience."

The platform integrates technology, operational underwriting, and outcome-based business models, ensuring it only makes returns when the deployed assets deliver results for customers.

The partnership will eliminate the need for businesses to coordinate across multiple stakeholders, offering end-to-end accountability across designing, solution development, project delivery, and commissioning. The partnership will also focus on targeted C&I verticals like hospitals, malls, textile manufacturing, automotive, chemicals, and more.

"Partnerships like these are critical to drive systemic decarbonization at scale in the Indian C&I segment," said Manya Ranjan, Co-founder of Two Point O Capital. "The combined strength of Two Point O Capital's financial innovation and solutioning capabilities with Sattva Consulting's understanding of sector-specific sustainability opportunities will help deliver a measurable impact that is both economically and environmentally transformative."

As India Inc. navigates an era of ESG mandates, rising energy costs, and global investor scrutiny, this partnership offers a timely and powerful platform to turn sustainability ambition into action, with a strong return on both capital and the environment.

Sattva Consulting is a global impact consulting firm founded in 2009, dedicated to enabling scalable societal impact. We work closely with communities, businesses, and governments to design and implement solutions that drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

Our Sustainability & Business Advisory vertical supports corporates, investors, development finance institutions, and start-ups in meeting their ESG and sustainability goals. We help organizations minimize risk and maximize impact through services such as ESG reporting and benchmarking, ESDDs, value chain and portfolio assessments, climate risk analysis, decarbonization roadmaps, ESG systems design, and capacity building. Headquartered in India, Sattva's work spans 25 countries across five continents.

To learn more, visit www.sattva.co.in or reach us at esg@sattva.co.in.

Two Point O Capital is India's first full-stack, clean energy financing platform dedicated to the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment. It offers outcome-based financing for distributed clean energy projects across solar rooftops, energy efficiency, and wastewater treatment. Powered by an AI-ML-enabled platform, it ensures seamless deal lifecycle management and robust risk mitigation. With a strong focus on customer-centricity, the company delivers innovative, tech-led decarbonisation solutions that drive energy cost savings and operational efficiency. Its versatile solution suite serves diverse industries, including pharma, auto, hospitality, and specialty chemicals, enabling sustainable transformation at scale.

