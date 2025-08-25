Sattva Engineering Construction Limited IPO Opens on Aug 26, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Sattva Engineering Construction Limited (The Company, Sattva) is an ISO-certified EPC company specializing in end-to-end water and wastewater infrastructure solutions, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on August 26, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 35.38 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 47,16,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 70 – ₹ 75 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Not more than 22,17,600 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 6,91,200 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not less than 15,68,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – Up to 2,40,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding long-term Working Capital Requirement and the general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Monday, August 25, 2025 and will close on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Santhanam Seshadri and Mr R Sekar, Whole Time Director of Sattva Engineering Construction Limited expressed, “Our IPO represents a milestone in our effort to strengthen and expand our presence in the water and wastewater infrastructure sector. With over 50 projects executed and a current order book of ₹308.09 crore, we have demonstrated consistent delivery across Water Supply Schemes, Sewage Treatment Plants, and related infrastructure.

The funds from this issue will support our working capital needs and help us scale up operations to meet the growing demand created by government initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT. We see clear opportunities in expanding our execution capacity, adopting advanced monitoring systems, and broadening our footprint in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Backed by three decades of industry experience and a skilled technical team, we are well-positioned to capture upcoming opportunities in India's water infrastructure development.”

Mr. Vivek Vaishnav, Director of Vivro Financial Services Private Limited said “Sattva Engineering Construction Limited has built a strong presence in water and wastewater projects, successfully completing more than 50 assignments across water supply schemes, sewage systems, and treatment plants. Its in-house design expertise, adoption of technologies like SCADA for monitoring, and structured execution model provide a distinct edge in delivering complex infrastructure.

The IPO will enable the company to strengthen resources and scale operations to meet growing demand under initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT. With its proven capabilities and regional focus, Sattva is well placed to emerge as a key player in advancing sustainable water infrastructure in South India.”

