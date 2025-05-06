Sattva Sukun Posts 74.5% Q4 Profit Jump, Unveils Rs 48 Cr Rights Issue

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leading manufacturer of aroma and home decor products, has announced its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months ended 31st March 2025.

For the quarter ended 31st March 2025, the company's Net Profit increased by 74.5% to Rs84.22 Lakhs as compared to Rs48.19 Lakhs in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from Operations for the Quarter ended 31st March 2025 increased by 6% to Rs105.16 Lakhs as compared to Rs99.23 Lakhs in the corresponding period last year.

For the Twelve months ended 31st March 2025, the company's Net Profit increased by 108.9% to Rs248.94 Lakhs as compared to Rs119.04Lakhs in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from Operations for the Twelve Months ended 31st March 2025 increased by 48.1% to Rs526.30 Lakhs as compared to Rs355.33 Lakhs in the corresponding period last year.

"The company's success is driven by a combination of innovation-led product development, investments in manufacturing capabilities, and an expanding consumer base, reinforcing its trajectory toward sustainable long-term growth. This strong performance further validates Sattva Sukun's commitment to excellence, adaptability to market trends, and a key player in the industry," said Mr. MIT Tarunkumar Brahmbhatt Managing Director, of Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited.

In addition to its strong operational performance, Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited has finalized the terms of its Rights Issue, initially approved in January 2025. The company aims to raise Rs48 crore by offering 48 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs1 each at Rs1 per share. Shareholders will be entitled to subscribe to 5 new shares for every 2 shares held as of the record date, set for Friday, 09 May 2025.

The Rights Issue will open on Friday, 28 May 2025, with the last date for market renunciation on Monday, 06 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 11 June 2025 (subject to extension, though not exceeding 30 days from the opening date). If fully subscribed, the company's outstanding shares will increase to 67.2 crore, strengthening its capital base to support future growth initiatives and strategic investments.

The consistent and robust financial performance of Sattva Sukun over the past several quarters stand as a testament to the company's strategic vision, operational excellence, and strong market positioning. With steady revenue growth, increasing profitability, and a rising demand for its premium aroma and home decor products, the company has demonstrated its ability to scale operations while maintaining high-quality standards.

About Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited:

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited is a manufacturer of premium aroma and home decor products, specializing in Aroma Diffusers, Glass & Wooden Diffusers, Dhoop Burners (Bakhoor Dani), Essential Oils, Camphor Products, Decorative Lamps, and more. With a strong presence in both corporate and retail sectors, the company ensures quality and innovation in every product. Its extensive online presence on platforms like JioMart, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal, and IndiaMART makes its products easily accessible to customers nationwide. The company has a good track record and vast experience and is committed to innovation and quality, driving growth and customer satisfaction across its diverse business operations.

