Saturo Academy Joins Hands with DevFest Pune 2025 as Academic Partner to Upskill IT Professionals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Saturo Academy, the training and upskilling arm of Saturo Technologies, proudly participated as an Academic Partner at DevFest Pune 2025 — India's largest community-driven tech conference hosted by GDG Pune. The event was held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at JW Marriott, Pune. devfest.gdgpune.in+1

DevFest Pune, now in its 12ᵗʰ edition, gathered 1000+ participants, 35+ expert speakers and hosted over 25 sessions covering cutting-edge topics such as AI, Cloud, Mobile, Web, Cybersecurity and more. devfest.gdgpune.in+1 Saturo Academy's involvement underscored its commitment to bridging the skill-gap in the IT industry by enabling students, developers and professionals to stay updated with the latest technologies and practices.

Key Highlights of Saturo Academy's Participation

Knowledge-sharing sessions focused on upskilling attendees in relevant IT domains.

Engagement with developers, students and working professionals to provide insights into industry-aligned learning paths.

Support for community-driven learning, networking, and hands-on exploration of emerging technologies.

“We at Saturo Academy believe continuous learning is the cornerstone of innovation. Our participation in DevFest Pune reflects our dedication to empowering the tech community with the skills they need to thrive,” said Manoj Sharma, Senior Academic Counsellor of Saturo Academy.

By collaborating with DevFest Pune, Saturo Academy reaffirms its mission to foster talent development and technical excellence — equipping participants for real-world challenges in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

About Saturo Academy / Saturo Technologies

Saturo Academy is the educational arm of Saturo Technologies, committed to offering upskilling opportunities in software development, emerging technologies and career-oriented IT training. With a focus on practical skills and industry relevance, Saturo Academy aims to nurture capable professionals equipped for tomorrow's demands.

