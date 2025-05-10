Saturo Technologies Launches Saturo Academy to Empower IT Professionals with Future-Ready Skills

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Saturo Technologies, a trusted name in cloud solutions and digital transformation, proudly announces the launch of Saturo Academy — a premier training platform designed to empower working professionals and students with in-demand skills in NetSuite, Salesforce, Celigo, SAP, AI, and Automated Testing.

With over 11+ years of enterprise expertise, Saturo Technologies is expanding its mission by creating a learning environment that bridges the gap between traditional education and industry needs. Saturo Academy offers expert-led, project-based, and career-focused training programs that prepare learners for real-world success.

Key Highlights of Saturo Academy:

Industry-Experienced Trainers : Courses led by certified professionals and practitioners.

: Courses led by certified professionals and practitioners. Practical Exposure : Hands-on projects, case studies, and real-world simulations.

: Hands-on projects, case studies, and real-world simulations. Certification Support : Preparation pathways for global certifications.

: Preparation pathways for global certifications. Flexible Learning Modes : Evening and weekend batches designed for working professionals.

: Evening and weekend batches designed for working professionals. Placement Assistance: Resume workshops, mock interviews, and career counseling.

“At Saturo Academy, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of cloud, AI, and tech professionals,” said Deepak Singh, Founder and CEO, Saturo Technologies. “We believe that practical skills, guided mentorship, and real industry exposure are the cornerstones of a successful IT career, and Saturo Academy is built around this philosophy.”

Saturo Academy is now accepting enrollments for its upcoming batches. Classes will be conducted both online and on-campus at Saturo's new facility in Hinjewadi IT Park, Pune.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://saturoacademy.com/contact/

Contact: marketing@saturoacademy.com | (+91) 207 117 9633

About Saturo Technologies

Saturo Technologies is a leading provider of cloud ERP, CRM, and automation solutions, helping businesses streamline operations and accelerate digital growth. With expertise in Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, and Celigo platforms, Saturo Technologies continues to drive innovation and excellence across industries.

