Saturo Technologies Participated in the 28th CFO Edition at Radisson Blu, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Saturo Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise solutions, proudly participated in the 28th CFO Edition organized by Transformedia, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Mumbai.

The prestigious event brought together Chief Financial Officers and finance leaders from various industries to discuss innovation, strategy, and digital transformation in today's dynamic financial environment. The summit served as a key platform for thought leadership, industry dialogue, and peer-to-peer networking among senior finance professionals.

Mr. Deepak Singh, Director & CEO of Saturo Technologies, was featured on the speaker panel, where he shared valuable insights on CFO as a Guardian of Corporate Integrity Strengthening Governance and Compliance in India's Regulatory Landscape Drawing from his extensive experience in implementing platforms like Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, and BillMade POS, Mr. Singh provided practical perspectives on how CFOs can embrace digital tools to enhance financial decision-making.

“We were honored to contribute to this important conversation,” said Mr. Singh. “As CFOs face increasing pressure to drive innovation and ensure compliance, cloud technologies offer the flexibility and intelligence needed to stay ahead.”

Saturo Technologies' presence at the event reinforced its commitment to enabling finance leaders with modern, scalable solutions that support long-term growth and agility.

