Satya Designers new kidswear line blends tradition and trend, taking center stage at India Kids Fashion Week in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8: India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) Season 12 lit up Hyderabad with a spectacular display of creativity, talent, and couture. The event featured 350 talented kids, providing a vibrant platform for young models to walk the runway and for designers to unveil their latest collections. Top brands including Advika by Mounika Reddy, Amoogh Reddy, Lakshmireddy, Rashis, Laasya Fashionz, Tarunidesigner, MFS Juniors, Aahhaaa, Sthree, and Satya Designers took center stage, each presenting their unique styles and fashion narratives. Known for blending glamour with purpose, IKFW offers aspiring child models runway experience, professional grooming workshops, and media exposure — creating an empowering space where fashion meets future dreams. With extensive media coverage, influential sponsors, and elite designers under one roof, India Kids Fashion Week continues to be a launching pad for talent and creativity in kids' fashion.

Among the standout showcases at IKFW Season 12 was Satya Designers, a label celebrated for blending ethnic heritage with modern elegance. Founded in 2015 and inspired by the founder's sister, the brand takes its name from the Sanskrit word for “truth”—a tribute to deep-rooted family values and cultural pride. Known for its exquisite bridal wear that merges South Indian, Western, and Indo-Western styles, Satya Designers brought the same craftsmanship and cultural richness to its newly launched kidswear collection. With luxurious fabrics, intricate details, and graceful designs, the collection reimagines traditional aesthetics for young fashion lovers. By expanding into children’s fashion while continuing to lead in bridal couture, Satya Designers empowers a new generation to embrace their individuality and roots through timeless, heritage-inspired style.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor