Satya Hinduja Composer Artist & Founder of Alchemic Sonic Environment Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy by Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: In a solemn ceremony at the Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh, Satya Hinduja, Composer, Artist and Founder of Alchemic Sonic Environment (ASE) was today awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The honorary doctorate was presented to Satya Hinduja in recognition of her contribution integrating the fields of sound, music, films, Neuroscience and Yoga.

Calling it "the most important honor the university can confer to an individual," Satya Hinduja said, "Your recognition of my commitment to excellence and my pursuit of creativity and innovation is a validation of the journey I have undertaken throughout my career.''

Congratulating the students for their remarkable achievement, Satya Hinduja urged the students to develop the art of deep listening, one which will help them grow in the changing world. Stating there is a symphony of potential within each of us waiting to be released, Satya Hinduja said, "The Greek philosopher Heraclitus famously stated, change is the only constant in life, a constant that inevitably travels with all of us moment to moment, and within these moments by attuning ourselves to the subtle melodies of our inner worlds, we can create a center point, a holding space where understanding, sincerity, precision, focus, and resilience can emerge, allowing us to deeply listen for the innovation that is required within ourselves to regenerate and bring forth to our exponentially changing world.''

In the citation written by Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta, the University noted Satya Hinduja's "contribution to the magical world of music, ignited passion, quest to understand sound and efforts to bridge an artistic meeting of sound with a scientific-community consciousness at the intersection of sound, music, and health.''

Dr. Gupta added, "Satya's artistic practice embodies the synthesis of multiple trajectories: scoring for films and mixed-media installations and production, remixing and DJing (as Sound Underground). It was during this journey that she discovered the interconnectivity between Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Kinesiology, Quantum Theory, and Vedic philosophy, one which evolved into her current project as the founder of ASE.''

The citation also noted Satya Hinduja's conversations with arts and health organically expanding into offering sonic meditations, public presentations, drawing, and listening workshops with the engagement of collective learning and wellbeing, which has been gradually evolving into ASE method.

