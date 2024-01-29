Satya Nadella to visit India in Feb, discuss new opportunities with AI

New Delhi, Jan 29 Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella will visit India on February 7 and 8 as part of his annual visit to the country and might meet AI startups and discuss new opportunities with AI.

"Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, will address India’s developer community and technologists on discovering new opportunities with AI," the company said in a statement.

The president of Microsoft India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, stated in an internal email a few weeks ago that Nadella's visit reaffirms Microsoft's dedication to using technology to increase opportunities in the country.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his US visit -- met with notable US and Indian tech executives, including Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Following that, Nadella's office issued a statement outlining his meeting with the PM.

"One important topic was the power of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to help improve the lives of Indians," Microsoft’s statement said.

"India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology -- that will impact both India and markets across the globe," it added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reached the coveted $3 trillion mark and became the second company after Apple to achieve this feat.

Microsoft reached a $3 trillion market cap, for the first time in its 48-year history. The company reached the milestone valuation after its stock climbed 1.5 per cent in trading on Nasdaq.

Apple hit the $3 trillion market cap around two years ago.

