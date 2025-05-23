Saudi Arabia's launches 'TOURISE' a global platform to redefine tourism

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Saudi Arabia launched 'TOURISE' on Friday a global platform designed to shape a new horizon and plot a shared roadmap for the next 50 years of tourism.

TOURISE is defined as the first global platform to unite public and private sector leaders across tourism, technology, investment and sustainability ecosystems. It aims to unlock the deal flows and high-value investment opportunities to reset the industry.

"Anchored by a high-level advisory board of global industry leaders, TOURISE aims to unlock unprecedented deal flow and high-value investment opportunities that will reset the industry," says a release of the ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.

TOURISE is structured for year-round impact in the Industry at a larger scale through digital collaboration, thematic working groups, and cross-sector partnerships focused on long-term sector transformation.

This includes a series of white papers and global indices focused on tourism, sustainability and global economy, co-developed with leading international organizations, setting new benchmarks for the tourism sector.

"But as the world evolves, the sector must too. Whether adapting to technological disruption and changing traveller expectations, to addressing the urgent calls for sustainability and a more equitable approach to travel, TOURISE will be the much-needed platform to shape the future of tourism," Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of Tourism Saudi Arabia said at the launch of TOURISE event.

Additionally, the inaugural TOURISE Awards were also announced to recognise and celebrate destinations across the global ecosystem. These awards aims to bring spotlight to notable achievements in sustainability, digital transformation, inclusive tourism, cultural preservation, and workforce development.

Nominations for the awards will open on June 2nd, with winners announced at the opening night of the inaugural TOURISE Summit. The inaugural TOURISE Summit will be an invite-only event to be held in Riyadh from November 11-13, 2025.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and a TOURISE Advisory Board Member noted that, "We are delighted to be a part of this global initiative and continue our long-standing collaboration across the entire tourism ecosystem... Together, we can address the challenges of today while co-creating a sustainable and innovative future for tomorrow."

